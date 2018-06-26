Stage 2 water restrictions take place in Jerome effective 6 p.m. Tuesday

The Town of Jerome has moved to Stage II water restrictions, effective at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

This means that:

• Outdoor water usage shall be restricted to the hours between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Watering days shall be restricted: properties with even numbered addresses may irrigate only on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday; properties with odd numbered addresses may irrigate only on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Where there is no discernable address, the even numbered address schedule shall apply. No irrigation shall be allowed on Monday, except by the Town. No more than 450 gallons per site per 24-hour period shall be permitted. For those with hose and/or sprinkler systems, a maximum of 45 minutes per watering is permitted; for those with a low flow drip system, four hours is permitted.

• No vehicle washing or watering down of sidewalks, decks, parking areas, patio or other similar surfaces shall take place at any time.

• Water shall not be added to fountains, water features, recreational swimming pools, spas or wading pools holding more than one hundred (100) gallons, except to support animals and maintain fish ponds.

• Transient lodging facilities shall wash customers’ linens, if a stay is in excess of one night, upon request only, and the facility shall display a notice to that effect.

The Stage I restrictions remain in effect as well:

• Water shall be conserved both inside and outside the home or business using best practices available to minimize waste. No person shall waste water.

• Cooling of outdoor areas with water or misting devices is prohibited.

• Restaurants shall serve water to customers upon request only and shall display table tents or other types of public notice to this effect.

• Construction projects shall use only reclaimed water or effluent or supply their own water for on-site use and dust control.

“We are hopeful that once monsoons begin restrictions can be reduced,” said Town Manager Candace Gallagher. “Current water restrictions are posted at our posting locations and on our website. In the meantime, we urge everyone to do all that is possible to conserve water.”