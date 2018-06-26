YCSO: Officers searching for car theft suspects

Officials from the Yavapai County Sherriff's Office are searching for suspects involved in a vehicle burglary.

YCSO deputies responded to a vehicle burglary last Thursday off North Loy Butte Road near State Route 89A in Sedona, according to a YCSO news release.

According to YCSO, the victim reported unknown suspects smashed out the window of his 2018 black Ford F150 and stole a wallet containing credit cards, a passport, along with other personal items while he and his wife were out on an ATV ride in the area.

The couple was out for over two hours and reported the burglary just before 1 p.m. after returning to their vehicle, according to YCSO.

During the investigation, the victim learned their stolen credit cards had already been used at a gas station and market in Cornville between 1130 a.m. and noon, according to YCSO.

Deputies reviewed security video from the market showing two female suspects involved in the purchase of food, drinks and cigarettes with the victim’s credit card, according to YCSO.

According to officials, the primary suspect who presented the victim’s credit card during the transaction was described as a female, aged 40 to 50 years, medium build, wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts, sandals with dark hair in a ponytail.

The second female suspect, and the apparent accomplice was younger looking, possibly in her early 20’s, slender build, wearing a dress with a white top and the lower portion multi-colored, a gray baseball cap positioned backwards, and brown hair to the middle of her back. The suspects may reside in the Cornville area, according to YCSO.

After reviewing video footage from the purchase at a Cornville gas station, deputies identified a possible suspect vehicle described as a Ford truck, beige cab, possibly a 2000 to 2005 model year, according to police.

A younger looking white male, possibly in his early 20s, wearing a red hat, dark-colored cut off shirt and blue jeans was associated with the suspected truck was seen throwing items in a trash can at the gas station, according to police.

During a subsequent search of the trash can, the victim’s stolen checkbook was recovered. He will be identified as the third suspect.

According to YCSO, just after 7 p.m., a deputy in the area found the suspected truck driving east on Cornville Road. As the deputy drove close to the truck attempting to read a license plate, it sped off and eventually entered north Interstate 17.

It continued north until exiting at Highway 179 off-ramp where an assisting deputy was parked. The driver apparently saw the deputy, ran a stop sign and continued north on I-17, according to YCSO.

Deputies initiated a pursuit as the truck’s speed exceeded 90 mph and eventually stopped chasing for safety concerns as the truck entered Coconino County.

At around 7:30 p.m., deputies were notified by the Arizona Department of Public Safety that the truck had crashed into a tree and the suspects had fled.

A check of the license plate record indicated the truck had been stolen from North Las Vegas on June 20, 2018. Numerous items of drug paraphernalia were found in the truck.

Deputies are working several leads in the case. Anyone with information on any of the 3 suspects is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232.

Tips reported directly to Silent Witness are eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made in this case. Refer to case number 18-022696.



Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260

-- Information provided by the Yavapai County Sherriff's Office