I-17 reopened both north and south of Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – Arizona Department of Transportation announced late Tuesday that it had reopened I-17 between SR 260 and SR 169 following a brush fire just south of Camp Verde.

The interstate was closed “shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday,” ADOT said in a press release. The right southbound and northbound lanes were reopened starting at 6:45 p.m.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, ADOT’s free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send important information directly to app users in affected areas, where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

Additional information on active brush fires is available through the Arizona Division of Emergency Management at azein.gov.

-- Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation