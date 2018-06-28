Camp Verde hosts Cowboy Summer Shootout boys basketball tourney

Camp Verde High boys basketball will host the Cowboy Summer Shootout this weekend.
On Friday and Saturday, the Cowboys will host games at the high school and the middle school, starting at 1 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday. CVHS is schedule to host eight games on Friday , every hour, ending with Camp Verde 1 against Mingus Union 1 at 8 p.m. The middle school will host seven games, culminating with Chino Valley 1 versus Camp Verde 2 at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, CVHS will have 10 games, every hour. CVMS will have eight games.
Mingus Union, Northland Prep, Coconino, Winslow, Ash Fork, Blue Ridge, Chino Valley and Hopi at the other schools involved.
Camp Verde and Mingus Union games
Friday
- Camp Verde 1 vs. Winslow 1, 1 p.m., at Camp Verde High School
- Winslow 2 vs. Mingus 2, 1 p.m., at Camp Verde Middle School
- Camp Verde 2 vs. NPA 2, 3 p.m., at CVMS
- Mingus 2 vs. Coconino 2, 4 p.m., at CVMS
- Mingus 1 vs. NPA 1, 5 p.m., at CVHS
- Winslow 2 vs. Camp Verde 2, 5 p.m., at CVMS
- Mingus 2 vs. NPA 2, 6 p.m., at CVMS
- Camp Verde 1 vs. Hopi, 7 p.m., at CVHS
- Chino 1 vs. Camp Verde 2, 7 p.m. at CVMS
- Camp Verde 1 vs. Mingus 1, 8 p.m., at CVHS
Saturday
- Camp Verde 1 vs. NPA 1, 9 a.m., at CVHS
- Winslow 1 vs. Mingus 1, 10 a.m., at CVHS
- Ash Fork vs. Mingus 2, 10 a.m., at CVMS
- NPA 2 vs. Camp Verde 2, noon, at CVMS
- Mingus 1 vs. Blue Ridge, 1 p.m., at CVHS
- Camp Verde 2 vs. Mingus 2, 2 p.m., at CVMS
- Camp Verde 2 vs. Coconino 2, 4 p.m., at CVMS
- Blue Ridge vs. Camp Verde 1, 5 p.m., at CVHS
- Hopi vs. Mingus 1, 6 p.m., at CVHS
