Camp Verde hosts Cowboy Summer Shootout boys basketball tourney

Camp Verde High boys basketball will host the Cowboy Summer Shootout this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday, the Cowboys will host games at the high school and the middle school, starting at 1 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday. CVHS is schedule to host eight games on Friday , every hour, ending with Camp Verde 1 against Mingus Union 1 at 8 p.m. The middle school will host seven games, culminating with Chino Valley 1 versus Camp Verde 2 at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, CVHS will have 10 games, every hour. CVMS will have eight games.

Mingus Union, Northland Prep, Coconino, Winslow, Ash Fork, Blue Ridge, Chino Valley and Hopi at the other schools involved.

Camp Verde and Mingus Union games

Friday

Camp Verde 1 vs. Winslow 1, 1 p.m., at Camp Verde High School

Winslow 2 vs. Mingus 2, 1 p.m., at Camp Verde Middle School

Camp Verde 2 vs. NPA 2, 3 p.m., at CVMS

Mingus 2 vs. Coconino 2, 4 p.m., at CVMS

Mingus 1 vs. NPA 1, 5 p.m., at CVHS

Winslow 2 vs. Camp Verde 2, 5 p.m., at CVMS

Mingus 2 vs. NPA 2, 6 p.m., at CVMS

Camp Verde 1 vs. Hopi, 7 p.m., at CVHS

Chino 1 vs. Camp Verde 2, 7 p.m. at CVMS

Camp Verde 1 vs. Mingus 1, 8 p.m., at CVHS

Saturday