Cottonwood man arrested after threatening neighbor with knife

COTTONWOOD - What began as a dispute over excessive noise Tuesday ended with a Cottonwood man going to jail for assaulting his neighbor.

According to Cottonwood police, Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m., 9-1-1 operators received a call from a man claiming that 56-year-old Jeffrey Montgomery was outside of his home threatening to shoot him with a gun in the 700 block of North Main Street.

Officers arrived to find Montgomery approaching the victim’s residence with a straight blade knife in his hand. When he saw the police, he tried to hide the knife behind a shed, according to a Cottonwood PD news release.

It appears the altercation started when the victim asked Montgomery to quiet down while outside. Montgomery then began fighting with the neighbor. They stopped fighting and Montgomery told the victim he was going back to his residence to retrieve a gun and come back and shoot him. Montgomery left and the victim called 9-1-1. Montgomery returned to the victim’s residence carrying a knife, police said.

Montgomery was subsequently arrested, charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into jail.

Information provided by Cottonwood Police Dept.