Letter: It’s time to outlaw ‘dirty money’ in Arizona politics

To all that are tired of allowing secret money to influence our Arizona elections, be sure to sign the Outlaw Dirty Money petition.
With only a few days left to sign, I am volunteering to collect petition signatures here in Cottonwood in order to allow Arizonans to vote this November for requiring transparency in campaign contributions greater than $2500.
Your signature will shine a light on large sums of dark money trying to buy our elections.
Day(s): Daily through Monday, July 2
Hours: 8-10 AM on weekdays & 8 AM - 12 PM on the weekend
Location: Northeast corner of N. Main & E. Pima, Old Town Cottonwood
Need more information? Visit www.OutLawDirtyMoney.com or email info@outlawdirtymoney.com.
Brad Boschetto
Cottonwood
