Letter: Tired of paying tax to Yavapai College and get nothing in return

  • Originally Published: June 28, 2018 11:02 a.m.

    • Editor:

    I have been paying property taxes to Yavapai College now for 40 years. Why in the world do they continually raise taxes in our neck of the woods, and provide less services?

    I am SS and don’t get raises to cover their increases. I do not care about a vineyard or wine-making. Also, who gets the money from the sale of their wine? If they are selling product shouldn’t they be operating as a business and share profits with investors(us)?

    We need to do something about their mismanagement of funds. Please can we all get together and do something?

    Also, who gets the money from the sale of their wine? If they are selling product shouldn’t they be operating as a business and share profits with investors(us)?

    The whole thing stinks.



    Kerry Olson

    Clarkdale

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.