Letter: Tired of paying tax to Yavapai College and get nothing in return

Editor:
I have been paying property taxes to Yavapai College now for 40 years. Why in the world do they continually raise taxes in our neck of the woods, and provide less services?
I am SS and don’t get raises to cover their increases. I do not care about a vineyard or wine-making. Also, who gets the money from the sale of their wine? If they are selling product shouldn’t they be operating as a business and share profits with investors(us)?
We need to do something about their mismanagement of funds. Please can we all get together and do something?
The whole thing stinks.
Kerry Olson
Clarkdale
