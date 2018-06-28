Letter: VOC needs alternate route to West Sedona

Editor:
After reading that Yavapai County is studying building a new roadway connecting Cornville Road to State Route 260, I was intrigued. One reason cited was it could reduce emergency response times and relieve congestion. I haven’t seen any congestion on Cornville Road except when it’s closed for the occasional cattle crossings.
The county supervisors should use the same logic for connecting Verde Valley School Road to Red Rock Crossing Road, WS. We all know it will eventually be connected so why not do this now.
There is no quick trip from the VOC to WS for emergency vehicles, 179 is the only route. A quicker and shorter route to West Sedona would assist VOC high school buses, students and parents. This will ease traffic congestion in the Village; next Wednesday is July 4 or as we like to call it: “heavy traffic day so don’t drive to West Sedona from the Village on 179”.”
I urge Randy Garrison and the other county supervisors to consider this long needed shortcut. Connect Verde Valley School Road to West Sedona!
Sam Blom
Village of Oak Creek
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.