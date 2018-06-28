Letter: VOC needs alternate route to West Sedona

Editor:

After reading that Yavapai County is studying building a new roadway connecting Cornville Road to State Route 260, I was intrigued. One reason cited was it could reduce emergency response times and relieve congestion. I haven’t seen any congestion on Cornville Road except when it’s closed for the occasional cattle crossings.

The county supervisors should use the same logic for connecting Verde Valley School Road to Red Rock Crossing Road, WS. We all know it will eventually be connected so why not do this now.



There is no quick trip from the VOC to WS for emergency vehicles, 179 is the only route. A quicker and shorter route to West Sedona would assist VOC high school buses, students and parents. This will ease traffic congestion in the Village; next Wednesday is July 4 or as we like to call it: “heavy traffic day so don’t drive to West Sedona from the Village on 179”.”

I urge Randy Garrison and the other county supervisors to consider this long needed shortcut. Connect Verde Valley School Road to West Sedona!

Sam Blom

Village of Oak Creek