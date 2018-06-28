Letter: Why don’t you just hire the guy who’s already doing the job?

Editor:

I read in the June 20 edition of The Bugle that our new town marshal is turning down the job due to family health issues. My condolences to him and his family.



I also read that our town manager praises our interim marshal, Brian Armstrong, for his performance as commander and interim marshal, but then he says that “we will move forward on hiring the next marshal soon.”

I have a novel idea. Why don’t we save a lot of time and money, and just give the job to the guy who’s already doing it, and doing it well, according to our town manager?



Rick E. Brenfleck

Camp Verde