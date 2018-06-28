New Verde Community Church pastor: ‘Can’t do it without Him’

COTTONWOOD – It’s not uncommon for lovers of baseball to say that watching a game at the ballpark is almost like being in church.

For much of his formative years, there was a fine line between the two for Mark Seekins.

His mother played the organ at the family’s church.

She also played it at the local ballpark – the home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers.

“She was a big reason we went to church,” said Seekins, the new pastor at Verde Community Church in Cottonwood.

Though he found God on his own while in the eighth grade, Seekins “felt the calling” as a junior in high school.

He didn’t fight it, but Seekins had wanted to become a graphic artist.

“For a long time, that’s what I thought I’d be doing,” Seekins said. “I still have a love of graphic design.”

Until Seekins decided that he wanted to be like his youth pastor.

At one point, Seekins served at the same Bowie, Texas church as his youth pastor.

Though they haven’t spoken in “a long time,” his mentor is preaching at a church in South Reno, Nevada.

And Seekins continues to follow the calling.

The calling

A year ago, Verde Community Church began to search for a replacement for Robb Williams, who had led the church for more than 10 years.

Seekins, who is still settling in as pastor, has served at churches in Washington, New Mexico, Tennessee and Texas.

For Seekins, it’s important to be “living out what we believe.”

“Knowing that we cannot do it without Him,” Seekins said.

For Seekins, it’s also “impossible” to be a minister without his family’s support.

“We all have to be in,” he said.

Relational communicator

Since his summer internship about 30 years ago, Seekins has always worked in the ministry. But this is his second opportunity to lead a church.

Delivering the word of God each week, he said, is a matter of building relationships with the congregation.

“I’m a relational communicator,” Seekins said. “Even what I preach from Sunday to Sunday is based on a relationship. I want to understand their struggles and their joys so I can preach to them well.”

Seekins likes to say that “none of us is educated beyond our obedience.”

“I do my best to let them see me, and to let them see Jesus in me,” Seekins said. “I love that the church here calls me Pastor Mark. But I want to see me just as [the congregation sees] themselves. Not perfect, but a follower.”

Seekins spent the first 15 years in the ministry working with young people, but has also served as an associate pastor and lead pastor. Never expected to move around from church to church, Seekins said.

“We’ve probably moved more than we wanted to,” he said. “But it’s good to now be in a place where we can feel like we’re home.”

Coming to the Verde Valley, Seekins said that God “was moving us to this place for a reason.”

"So many people from so many walks of life," he said. "It's a very small world."

















