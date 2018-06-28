Whatever happened to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?

Where have all the immigrant children gone? Gone to who knows where? The federal government has traumatized all these children by removing them from their families. This is not only wrong but heinous, inhumane and downright cruel.

Don’t people know how vulnerable these children are? The child has sensitive periods of growth and development both physically and mentally, and these children are being denied this nurturing. How callous is that?

These children too have rights – the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, but are being denied these rights. Who gave anyone the supreme power to dictate the removal of anyone’s rights?

I, too am appalled and disappointed that a country as great as the USA would permit such abominable acts to transpire. After all, isn’t “the family” the foundation of a great society?