William Lundy once again runs uncontested for Verde Valley JP

William Lundy once again will run unchallenged for Verde Valley Justice of the Peace this election season.

Four other candidates originally pulled packets but three never ended up filing and one withdrew, according to Yavapai County Elections Office Technician Les Bowen.



The original candidates listed included incumbent Lundy, Independents Peter Cline and Tara Miller, Republican Larry Major and Democrat Mike Norman. Miller submitted her paperwork and later withdrew, according to Bowen.

Bowen said when candidates pull packets, it simply means they are receiving the petitions and documents needed in order to run.

“Many people pull packets,” he said. “But for a variety of reasons decide not to run for office.”