Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department responds to fire on South Willard Street

At around 6:45 p.m. June 28, Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department responded to a report of a fire in a senior residential living facility in the 100 block of South Willard Street in Cottonwood. Calls to 9-1-1 reported a fire in the laundry room of the facility.

According to a news release from Cottonwood Fire & Medical, upon arrival, firefighters found active flames in a large commercial dryer located in the facility laundry room.

“Fire fighters quickly extinguished the fire and ventilated the smoke from the building,” the news release states. “Fortunately, a fire sprinkler had activated immediately above the involved dryer and helped keep the fire from spreading to the structure.”

Damage was confined to the dryer and adjacent area. Assistance was provided by Cottonwood Police and the Verde Valley Fire District.

This incident is a reminder that fire sprinkler systems are instrumental in saving lives and property, fire officials advised.

Information provided by Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department.