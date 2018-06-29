That ‘kaboom’ you heard or felt was test blast at slag pile

COTTONWOOD -- There have been a number of questions regarding the loud explosion noise and vibrations that occurred Thursday morning, June 28.

The cause, said Cottonwood Fire Chief Mike Kuykendall, was a planned blasting at the slag pile on South 6th Street.

The blasting was conducted by a licensed blasting contractor working for Minerals Research, the company that is processing the slag for use in various products, said Kuykendall.

Cottonwood city officials have been in contact with Minerals Research regarding the incident and were advised that the explosion was a “test blast” to determine the effectiveness of blasting to facilitate material removal on the pile.

The blasting contractor had seismographic monitors placed around the site and the results indicated that the intensity levels of the blast remained well below legally permissible limits.

City officials have been assured by Minerals Research that any additional blasting will be accompanied by prior notifications of the city and the public to avoid confusion in the future.

Initial indications are that there will be no further blasting for a number of months.

Information provided by Cottonwood Fire and Medical Dept.