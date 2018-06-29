Let Freedom Ring: Goldenstein Gallery celebrates artistic freedom

American icon Henry David Thoreau said, “The world is but a canvas to the imagination.” Throughout July Goldenstein Gallery celebrates the unbounded imagination of their artists with “Let Freedom Ring.” A stirring exhibition that showcases the independent spirit and style of the Gallery’s artists, “Let Freedom Ring” features an inspiring array of work that is full of color, motion and a fresh yet sophisticated sensibility.

Some of the artists highlighted are deeply rooted in tradition, while other artists flourish with new styles capturing the imaginations of today as they discover new ways to express their creativity. Representing diverse artists, primarily local and regional, the multi-faceted gallery is in its 18th year in Sedona. The public is invited to the Opening Reception on Friday, July 6th, from 5-8 p.m.

Among the artwork featured in this special show are David DeVary’s paintings of “Cowboys & Cowgirls with Attitude”. The Attitude comes from the cowboys and cowgirls he’s met. Early on he would photograph them at rodeos for inspiration. DeVary realized the Western cowboy and cowgirl are American icons and paints them as such using gold, silver and copper leaf, much like the icon painters of old. The contemporary work captures the values of the West with interest, beauty and sense of good being. The Gallery is also doing a special pricing show and sale of David’s paintings and fine art prints on July 28th, the National Day of the Cowboy.

“Allegorical Art” is a term James Muir uses to describe his work, which is filled with symbology to help create a heightened social, political and spiritual awareness. “To bring light into the darkness, such is the duty of the artist,” says Muir “The longest journey is the journey within.”

Muir’s subjects matter ranges from historical subjects to today’s contemporary issues. Whatever subject that is used, the golden thread that ties it all together is still a never-ending quest for the essence of life - for truth in its purest form.



Several of his pieces feature a patriotic theme celebrating the history of the United States. “Let Freedom Ring” features an 1886 Newsboy, ringing the Bell of Freedom with the newspaper’s headlines announcing the arrival of the Statue of Liberty to this country. The companion piece, “Lady Liberty,” shows his little sister is “playing dress-up” as Lady Liberty, holding the Candle of Light and Hope. She stands on books of Liberty, Justice and Truth with the foundation book inscribed “It is better to light a single candle than to curse the darkness.”

Award-winning artist Rafe Terry is known for his beautiful floral portraits as well as his dynamic contemporary and traditional southwest landscapes. Awash in color and light, his magnificent florals literally seem to leap off the canvas. These dazzling images both intrigue and captivate.

His contemporary landscapes boldly depict images of the southwest. The deft use of color captures the expansive nature of the scenery in a strikingly unique manner. Monuments become reminiscent of architecture and the lush panoramas seem to call to the viewers to immerse themselves literally in the movement of light.





Open daily, Goldenstein Gallery's address is 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A.