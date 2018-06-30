‘Bombs bursting in air’ -- Be wary of lost pets this Independence Day

More pets get lost on July 4th than any other day of the year.



Every year the warning goes out to pet owners to take appropriate precautions on the 4th yet we find animal shelters reach capacity in the days following the holiday.



So as a reminder to everyone with pets:

• The only safe place for a pet is indoor. Temporary and even permanent damage to hearing and eyesight can result from direct exposure to fireworks.

• Pets who normally wouldn’t think of hopping or breaking through fences have been known to behave atypically during a fireworks show.



• Make sure you select your indoor space for your pet carefully. Cords to blinds can become wrapped around a panicking pet very easily. I had a friend whose Dalmatian crashed through a sliding glass door while trying to escape the noise from fireworks.

• Keep your lights low and close your blinds or curtains.

• Create “white noise” by playing calm and soothing music. This will help to distract your pet has the fireworks are going off.

• Have food and water available and be understanding if they have an “accident”.

• If your pet is normally high-strung or overly sensitive to sound, consult your veterinarian in advance of the holiday.

• If you do lose your pet on the Fourth of July, start your search early on the 5th at your local animal shelter.

Please keep your pets safe and secure and most definitely inside and, just in case, make sure they are wearing current identification or are microchipped.