Cottonwood City Council Election 2018: Jackie Nairn

Question: Are city employee salaries too high? If yes, what do you base this position on and what comparisons have you made that support your opinion?

I looked on the city website and found that 25 staff are receiving 6-figure salaries. I did an online comparison through payscale.com and glassdoor.com for salary ranges across the county and found that only seven of these are being paid above the national pay scales listed on these websites. I attempted to compare with salaries from Sedona and Camp Verde through their websites and budgets but found that salaries are not as transparent with these cities as it is in Cottonwood. I also compared some other Cottonwood city positions with salary ranges on these websites and found that only two of those are being paid above the national pay scales and only two are being paid less. There is a need to look at all salaries and make some adjustments to pay scales.

Question – The city has prepared a comprehensive analysis for providing water both inside and outside the city and found that costs are higher to provide water outside the city. The city council voted to institute higher rates for customers outside the city limits based on this data. Would you keep this differential rate structure? Please explain your answer.

A rate review committee met in 2013 to help develop and prepare this comprehensive analysis to justify raising water rates which consisted of 14 city officials/staff, two representatives from the county, and only two citizen advisors.

The analysis listed factors that cause the cost of providing water to citizens living outside the city limits to be higher than within the city limits.

During my campaign, most of the citizens that I have talked to, both from inside and outside the city limits, express their deep concern about how much they pay for the use of water. We are paying more for the use of water because the city must collect revenues of at least 135 percent of the bond debt to be in compliance with the bond rules. I am not convinced that there should be a differential rate structure based on this analysis and would like to see this revisited.

Question – Does the city have an unreasonable level of debt? If so, what leads you to this conclusion and what comparisons have you made to support your position?

The tentative fiscal year 2019 budget lists five outstanding debts totaling a principal balance of $60,463,074. These were for the recreation center, U.S bank pledged revenue funding, excise bond, and a 2015 and 2016 WIFA refinancing for water. I have continually heard from citizens that the amount of debt this city has is unacceptable and the city should not incur any new debt until this is paid down. I looked at Sedona and Camp Verde budget’s as a comparison: Sedona’s debt is $27,490,000 and Camp Verde’s is at least $24,753,000. Taking into consideration that Cottonwood provides services that these cities do not, one would expect our debt to be a bit higher than the others; however, our debt is more than twice that of these cities. Cottonwood’s debt level is too high.

The city needs to pay down this debt considerably and build our reserves back up.