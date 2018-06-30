Obituary: Henrietta Brown 1941-2018

Henrietta Brown, 76, of Rimrock, Arizona, passed away at home on May 22, 2018.

She was born on May 27, 1941, in Blairstown, New Jersey, to Earl and Grace Cowell.



Henrietta wore many hats in her family! Amazing Nana, Mother and wife. She was blessed to have so many talents to give to others.



Henrietta loved to cook and garden. She loved Bible Study and church activities. She went by the nicknames of Herkie and Henry.



Mom, you are out of pain. You will always be my best friend. Continue to show us signs from above that you are at peace.



Henrietta is survived by her husband, James Brown, of 58 years; daughters, Lisa Diacik (Steve) of Rimrock and Dawn Donato (Brian) of Wilmington, North Carolina; sister, Pearl Huebner (Ralph) of Beach Lake; and five grandchildren.



Services will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood on Monday, July 9, at 10 a.m.



Donations may be made to Northern Arizona Hospice, 269 S. Candy Ln # 10, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

