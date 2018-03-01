Letter: Armed personnel needed in schools, but not teachers

Editor:

In the wake of the recent school shooting in Florida, President Trump has, among other ideas, recommended arming teachers in schools.

I am not in favor of that, per se, but do support armed personnel in schools. Teachers have a tough and demanding job just teaching and should not also be a safety/police force.

I do believe that the solution is to use some of the retired men and women from our armed forces, police, FBI and other security forces.

There are several million of these retirees who would probably welcome this opportunity. They are trained in weapons use and tactical scenarios.

They can be paid a wage for their service, which should be exempt from federal or state taxes. The money to pay for this can be raised by a small-to-modest tax on ammo, guns, loading supplies, gun parts, clips, etc. One cent per round, 50 cents or a dollar a box, or a flat fee of some sort.

As a gun owner and recreational shooter, I would not object to this. Other shooters I know also have no objections to this idea.

The whole idea would need to be worked out and fine-tuned, but I think it is a very doable approach and would help end events like that at Parkland.

Mark J Gettles

Cottonwood