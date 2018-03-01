Mingus Union athlete of the week: Williams becomes staff ace, shines at the plate too

Mingus Union senior softball player Kaycee Williams has been leading in the circle and at the plate this season so far.

Williams (1-0) took over the ace role this season and also hit a home run in the first game of the season.

She’s headed to Mesa Community College next year.

VVN: How’s the start of the season been for you?

Williams: The start of the season’s going really good I mean we won our first game so we’re looking pretty strong at this point.

VVN: How about for you personally?

Williams: Personally I know what I need to work on to improve my game and I’m ready to work hard and get there.

VVN: Has taking over as the ace been like you expected or a little different?

Williams: Well I mean I got a lot of playing time last year, so it wasn’t like it was a huge change for me but I’m excited to be in that spot this year.

VVN: Did your responsibilities off the field change, like lead a little bit more, being a senior too?

Williams: I’ve always tried to be different than everybody else and try and be an example for all the younger girls.

VVN: What’s your favorite part about playing softball?

Williams: Probably just the adrenaline rush you get like especially when you’re in a really tight game and everyone’s up on the fence and yelling and it’s just all the energy and passion.

VVN: What’s more fun, like to get a big strike out or to get a big hit like a home run or something?

Williams: I think for me getting a big hit for my team is more exciting than a strike out.

VVN: How’s school been going for you?

Williams: School’s been going really good, I mean it’s senior year, four classes, but still there not easy, I gotta work hard every day.

VVN: Finally, do you know what you want to do after high school?

Williams: Yeah, I signed to Mesa Community College to play softball on a partial scholarship, so I’ll be going there. I don’t know my major yet.