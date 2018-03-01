Obituary: Richard “Dick” Frederic Edwards Jr. 1935-2018

Surrounded by his family, Richard “Dick” Frederic Edwards Jr., age 82, went to our Lord on February 2, 2018, in the late afternoon in Cottonwood, Arizona. Born June 13, 1935, in Columbus, Ohio, to Richard Frederic Edwards Sr. and Grace Elizabeth Boyer, Dick was raised in San Diego, California.

Married June 1, 1957, to Brenda Mary Allen of Myton Crofts, England. Dick and Brenda met while Dick was stationed in England during the Korean War; Radio Operator in the USAF, Dick was awarded the National Defense Medal.

Through the passion for American-style football of General Curtis LeMay, Commander of the SAC in Europe, LeMay fostered a football league in Europe; Dick played for the London Rockets and was the first American football team to play at Wembley Stadium in 1956; Dick is in ASAF European Football League HOF. Dick worked in marketing for most of his career.

Dick and Brenda raised their family in San Diego, and is survived by: Brenda Edwards, Cheryl Marie McLeod, Lori Dee Edwards, Richard Frederic Edwards III and Mark Allen Edwards, with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish; 750 N. Bill Gray Rd., Cottonwood, Friday, March 2, 2018, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic School, The Richard Edwards Jr. Sports Field Shade Memorial Fund.

Information provided by survivors.