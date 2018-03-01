Obituary: Robert Paul Benson 1971-2018

Robert Paul Benson, 46, formerly of Camp Verde, Arizona, was born Sept. 13, 1971, in Ft. Ord, California, and passed away Feb. 15, 2018, in Portland, Oregon.

Robert is preceded in death by his father, Richard Benson. He is survived by his wife, Anna, seven children and six grandchildren; mother, Margie Benson and brother, Richard Benson, Jr.

A private ceremony will be held.

