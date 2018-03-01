Obituary: Ruth Vanderhoef 1945-2018

Ruth Vanderhoef, 73, beloved wife and mother, passed away on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Ruth was preceded in death by her son, Howard Vanderhoef. She is survived by her spouse of 52 years, Gene; her daughter, Yevonne Merlin; and her four grandsons, Sean Merlin, Patrick Merlin, Matthew Merlin and Ian Merlin.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, March 2, 2018, at the Westcott Funeral Home, in Cottonwood, Arizona.

