What's Happening: March 2, 2018

Book sale at Cottonwood Library March 12-17

Bookmarks, Friends of the Cottonwood Library, is having a book sale March 12-17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the Cottonwood Library.



Books, books, and more books plus LPs, CDs, DVDs, collectible volumes, books on tape and new puzzles will all be half off the marked price for the entire week. Our gently read collection of history, fiction, paperback, coffee table books and many others will be available with restocking done daily by our team of volunteers. Shop often – you’ll be surprised at the selection.

The Cottonwood Library is located 100 S 6th St. in Cottonwood.

Library offers break to parents and caregivers March 2

Starting Friday, March 2, parents and caregivers are invited to sign their 6-11 year-old child/children in at the Children’s Library with Ms. Nadia for a movie matinee on the first Friday of the month. Take time out, run errands or do something for yourself for a couple of hours while we keep your kids.

March 2nd happens to be Dr. Seuss’ birthday, so we will start this new program by showing a Dr. Seuss movie or two. Popcorn will be served free. Candy, water and soda are for sale to benefit the Friends of Camp Verde Library. Water is also available at the drinking fountain for free.

Please be prepared to fill out an emergency contact form for your child before dropping them off at the library. To learn more about this or any other Youth Services program at the Library visit www.cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8387.

Stand by Me, Be Drug Free through March 3

MATFORCE in partnership with area law enforcement and other community organizations will be hosting Stand with Me, Be Drug Free ® week Feb. 26 – March 3.

Stand with Me, Be Drug Free ® is a community campaign that celebrates the fact that a majority of people in Yavapai County do not abuse drugs and alcohol. According to the 2016 Arizona Youth Survey, 77.6 percent of youth do not use alcohol and 85.8 percent of youth do not abuse drugs.

To celebrate the week, hundreds of businesses and organizations will be displaying a “We are a Drug Free Organization” sign. Area schools will be participating through youth contests and other Stand with Me, Be Drug Free ® activities. Multiple town and city councils are reading a Stand with Me, Be Drug Free proclamation.

Community members are also invited to attend the “Walk with Me, Be Drug Free” event at Mortimer Farms on March 3. The walk is free and begins at 10 a.m. The event will include a one mile family walk, vendors and other family activities.

For more information on Stand with Me, Be Drug Free ® please contact MATFORCE at 928-708-0100 or go to www.matforce.org.

Straw bale gardening class March 3

Did you know that gardening with straw bales actually uses less water than traditional gardening? Straw bale gardening is an excellent alternative to gardening in the hard soil of our high-desert climate. Join master gardener Rae Ebeling at the Cottonwood Public Library and pick up some tips and tricks on how to condition your straw bales and what types of plants grow best in straw bales. After the class stop by the Seed Library and check out some free seeds to help you get started with this unique style of gardening.

This free class takes place on Saturday, March 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Dede Ewald Room and the Seed Library will be in the parking lot lobby from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information on all library services please visit the library’s website at www.ctwpl.info. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Video series ‘Secrets to Lasting Love’ at Seventh-day Adventist Church March 3

The Cottonwood Seventh-day Adventist Church will host a free video series, “Secrets to Lasting Love,” by Dr. Gary Smalley and his two sons. They will explain the No. 1 cause of conflict, four ways to create a safe place, how to control emotions, how to reduce stress and three choices that bring total happiness in life. The series begins Saturday, March 3, at 5 p.m., and will continue every Saturday night through March. The church is located at the corner of Mingus Avenue and Willard Street in Cottonwood.

Seed Library opens

Spring is just around the corner. It’s time to start seeds for your spring and summer vegetable garden. Come visit The Verde Valley Seed Library open on March 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cottonwood Public Library, 100 S. 6th St., Cottonwood.

Do you know what a Seed Library is? It’s a collection of open-pollinated seeds, which are seeds that can be saved. The free seeds can be checked out so you can grow the plants, let some go to seed, save some of the seeds and donate them back to the Seed Library after the growing season so we can keep the program going. Then another gardener can check them out for the next growing season. Eventually, these seeds become adapted to our soil and climate and are more productive. Come choose some free veggie, herb or flower seeds to grow in your garden. Planting date guides area also available. Experienced gardeners will be on hand to answer your questions.

For more information, please email us at VerdeValleySeedLibrary@gmail.com.

Rainbow Acres hosts community blood drive

Giving blood saves lives. To address the need, Rainbow Acres is hosting a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 3 in the Palmer Community Center at Rainbow Acres.

Residents in the Camp Verde Valley are encouraged to participate. Rainbow Acres is partnering with United Blood Services of Arizona.

To save time and make it easy, blood donors can reserve their appointment by contacting United Blood Services at www.bloodhero.com and entering “Rainbow Acres” as the sponsor code. They may also just drop in and fill out the necessary forms when they get there.

Rainbow Acres is a 50-acre ranch-style community that provides caring homes and lives of purpose for adults with developmental disabilities. You will find it just two miles from 1-17, off Middle Verde Road at 2120 W. Reservation Loop Road in Camp Verde. Call 928-567-5231 for additional information. Give the gift of life at Rainbow Acres on Saturday, March 3.

7th Annual Charity Crawl March 3

7th Annual Charity Crawl takes place in Old Town Cottonwood March 3 from 1:45 – 4 p.m.

Eighty members of Arizona’s 7th Annual Charity Crawl will be racing to Old Town Cottonwood Saturday to visit local wineries and Verde Valley Oil Traders. The Crawl is the brainchild of Denise Maier, a Phoenix resident who, for the past six years, has brought fellow insurance agents to Old Town to support local businesses and insure that everyone has a good time.

Verde Valley Oil Traders’ owner Mike Kilpatrick will be donating 10 percent of Saturday’s oil and balsamic vinegar sales to the Saint Mary’s. And Mike will be treating Charity Crawl participants to freshly prepared snacks.

For more info, contact Mike Kilpatrick 928-30-0180 or mike@vvoliveoil.com

Veterans Town Hall Meeting March 6

The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) is pleased to host a Town Hall Meeting for all Veterans in the Cottonwood/Verde Valley area.

The Town Hall is scheduled on Tuesday, March 6 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Dede Ewald Room at the Cottonwood Public Library.

For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Sedona Police Chief David McGill speaks at OLLI program March 7

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Free Lunch & Learn program will have as Guest of Honor Sedona Police Chief David McGill on Wednesday, March 7.

Although headlines tell us horrific crimes occur elsewhere, most Sedona residents assume they won’t happen here. Chief McGill, however, never takes our safety for granted. What has he learned during the year that he has been at the helm of local law enforcement? Find out at OLLI's free Lunch and Learn program on Wednesday, March 7, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m., in room 34 of Yavapai College’s Sedona Center (on Cultural Park Place, across Rt. 89A from Red Rock High School). Bring your lunch at 12:30 (or come for complimentary coffee, tea, water, and a little snack) and join us.

In Chief McGill’s presentation, he will cover such topics as what “true community policing” involves and how he applies a favorite motto: “Mission first, people always.” He will talk about what he has learned from studying the department to discover what is working and what could be improved and what ideas he has that the police department in Sedona has embraced. The challenges he faces include recruiting and retaining a dedicated, well-trained cadre of officers here and learning a new computer-aided record dispatch system that provides data needed to track crime in Sedona. He will explain how that data helps them manage their limited resources. Changes within the department include new hand-held radios for the officers and new radios for the vehicles, which are improving communication between the officers and dispatch, and planned modifications to the existing police station. He will address what the department’s plans are to prevent and respond to shootings in schools and other public places that have been reported in recent headlines and what the Chief thinks about proposed gun control policies.

He will also provide information regarding volunteer opportunities that are available to residents who want to assist local law enforcement. For more about this presentation, call OLLI at 928-649-4275.

EL Valle Artists Association meeting March 8

The EL Valle Artists Association will hold their monthly meeting on Thursday, March 8 at 1 p.m. The meeting is held at the Pine Shadows Club House, 2050 W. State Route 89A in Cottonwood. Monthly meeting dates fall on the second Thursday of each month, from September through May.



Locally recognized master painter, Betty Carr, will present the demonstration for the month of March. Carr has mastered her impressionistic style and creates art in acrylic, oil or watercolor. She is well known for her plein air works, but be sure to check out her florals and still life too. The chicken paintings will make you smile.

Irene Bauman, EVAA Workshop Chairperson, will present the details for Carr’s upcoming workshop at the March 8 meeting. The workshop will take place later in the month.

The EL Valle Artists Association website, elvalleartists.org, is your source to stay current on EVAA events, meetings (time, date, and location), mission, history, and workshops. EL Valle Artists Association is proud to serve artists in the Verde Valley, and welcomes new and old members to join in, and become active members. For more information in general, call 928-634-0076.

‘Great Conversations’ at Cottonwood library March 8

‘Great Conversations’ is a PBS television series that showcases a diverse and fascinating array of authors and interviewers from a wide range of fields including politics, science, education, public journalism, and the arts.





On the second Thursdays of each month the Cottonwood Public Library hosts a discussion group based on the show that is facilitated by Velda Bice.

The group will watch an episode of the hour-long program followed by a discussion of the featured author and their book, as well as topics covered in the show. The group meets in the Dede Ewald Room from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.







On Thursday, March 8 the program features former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins who is the author of nine volumes of poetry, including the forthcoming Horoscopes of the Dead. He is interviewed by Garrison Keillor, former host and writer of A Prairie Home Companion and The Writer's Almanac.

Everyone is welcome to join the discussion on some fascinating books. For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info. The library is located at 100 S. 6th St in Cottonwood.

Introduction to meditation class begins March 8

Join Daniel Tigert of the Cottonwood Meditation Center for a free, six week course on meditation at the Cottonwood Public Library.

Meditation is a practice by which a person can achieve a greater sense of awareness, wisdom, introspection, and a deeper sense of relaxation. This course does not require you to have previous experience in any particular area, although some experience in yoga is suggested. You should have at least a high school reading level. No books will be required, although, some may be recommended on an individual basis. All course materials are provided in this class.

By successfully completing this course, you will be able to understand meditation and recognize its benefits; communicate proper physical space for meditation; display and practice multiple breathing techniques; demonstrate proper meditation postures; describe health benefits of meditation; summarize history of meditation; summarize meditation and religion; vocalize enlightenment; demonstrate meditation techniques; and summarize meditation, yoga and practicality in everyday life.

This six-part class will take place at the Cottonwood Public Library in Library Meeting Room A. Seating is limited and registration is required, please call 928-634-7559 or sign up at the reference desk in the library. The class begins on Thursday, March 8 from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and will continue every Thursday through April 12. For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

‘Father of Modern Hypnosis’ presentation March 8

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Free Brown Bag Brain Buzz will feature Mary Elizabeth Raines, an OLLI Facilitator and Director of the Academy for Professional Hypnosis Training, whose topic will be, “The Amazing Dr. Mesmer: The Fascinating Father of Modern Hypnosis” on Thursday, March 8.

All contemporary hypnotists can trace the lineage of their teachers back to one remarkable man: Franz Anton Mesmer. Neurology and psychology both have their roots in hypnosis. Bring your brown bag on Thursday, March 8, to Room G-106 at 12:30 or purchase lunch at the Snack Bar in Building F at the Verde Valley Campus, located at 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale. In this presentation you will enjoy both anecdotes and remarkable facts about the man who is called the Father of Hypnosis. The time in which Mesmer lived was as turbulent and fascinating as his personality. You will gain a deeper understanding of his theories, as well as exploring his extraordinary links to our own founding fathers. Video clips, musical excerpts and historical photos will illustrate our visit with Dr. Mesmer.

Mary Elizabeth Raines, who has been involved with hypnosis for over 50 years, is on the adjunct faculty of the National Guild of Hypnotists and has taught self-hypnosis courses at OLLI. For more information, call OLLI at 928-649-5550.

Smartphone class March 8

Did you get a new smartphone and have no idea how to use it? Cottonwood Public Library staff is here to help. Do you have an iPhone? Pick up some iPhone tips and tricks with library staff member Rose on Thursday, March 8 at 3 p.m.

If you don’t have an iPhone then your smartphone is probably using some version of the Android operating system, and staff member Jeff will be on hand at 4:30 p.m. to guide you through the basics. Both classes will be held in the Dede Ewald Room. Unlike previous classes, this will be "town hall" style where you come with your specific questions about your phone and our staff will do our best to answer them. Registration is required and seating is limited, please call 928-634-7559 to sign up. Please visit www.ctwpl.info for more information on library services. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Verde River Rockhounds host geologist Kip Williams March 8

The Verde River Rockhounds will be hosting geologist Kip Williams at their meeting on Thursday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post #25, Calvary Way, in Cottonwood.

He will be giving a presentation on the Cave of Crystals in Naica, Chihuahua, Mexico. The cave was featured on National Geographic and is famous for its giant selenite crystals.

Williams is a retired minerals geologist (BS and MS degrees) who spent more than 40 years in the mining industry serving in various roles as an exploration geologist, district geologist, regional geologist, vice president of exploration and president for various mining companies.

Since it’s impossible for a geologist to stop thinking about rocks and minerals, a selection of reasonably priced minerals, fossils and décor items has been added to the museum gift shop including the museum’s annual raffle item, which is a 14” dark purple geode from Artigas, Uruguay.

Guests are welcome to attend the meeting and presentation. Also, the American Legion has dinner available to the public beginning at 5 p.m.

8th Annual Clarkdale Car Show & Chili Cook-Off March 10

Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 10 and join us on Main Street in Historic Downtown Clarkdale for our 8th Annual Car Show & Chili Cook-Off sponsored by the Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance and the Clarkdale Foundation.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. we’re featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles on Main Street competing in four different categories for the top People’s Choice award of $100 sponsored by Larry Green Chevrolet, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Graham’s Integrity Auto Sales and D&K Service Cycle. Hensley Beverage is sponsoring a beer booth and Four Eight Wineworks along with

10-12 Lounge will bring you live music from PK Gregory. Additionally, local chefs will compete in a chili cook-off vying for the best chili award. New this year we’re excited to bring you a demonstration from the Arizona Chapter of the Cycle Kart Club. Stroll along Main Street and enjoy another fun event in Clarkdale.

For more information on the event, to volunteer or to register your vehicle please visit www.clarkdalecarshow.com

Registration is limited to the first 150 vehicles. Attendance is free.

Camp Verde Quilter’s Group meets March 12

The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group meets the second Monday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at the Denny’s restaurant located 1630 W. State Route 260 in Camp Verde. Please join us to discuss quilts and quilting. We meet monthly to share ideas and plans for the Bi-Annual Quilt Show which is held during the Fort Verde Days Celebration in October. The next Quilt Show will be in 2018. We also share quilt projects we are working on or have completed, please bring your projects to share with us. All quilters are welcome.

Movie Monday at Cottonwood library March 12

The Cottonwood Public Library invites you to Movie Monday on the second Mondays of each month. This month’s movie is based on the extraordinary true story of an unexpected friendship in the later years of Queen Victoria's (Academy Award winner Judi Dench) remarkable rule. For more information visit www.ctwpl.info. The movie will be shown on Monday, March 12 at 11 a.m. in Library Meeting Room A, and free popcorn will be provided. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

VVPOA annual meeting, election March 13

The Verde Village Property Owners Association’s annual meeting and election is March 13 at p.m. in the Main Hall, located 4855 Broken Saddle Dr. in Cottonwood. Visit www.vvpoa.net or call 928-646-6505 for more information.

Two speakers At Republican Luncheon March 13

Everyone is invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon on Tuesday March 13 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, located 705 E. Aspen St. in Cottonwood.

Stuart McDaniel, candidate for State Rep for LD6 and Jayne Schwantes, President of CASA (Court appointed Special Advocates) will be our main speakers. Kyla Allen will also have the opportunity to introduce herself and her run for city council. Suggested future speakers will be Congresswoman Martha McSally, Sheriff Scott Mascher, Frank Riggs, Walter Blackman, and Paul Gosar.

Lunch includes corned beef, cabbage, and veggies, salad, dessert, coffee or iced tea. Lunch IS $12 starting at 11:15 A.M. No lunch cost is $3.00, Sodas are $1 extra. RSVP by email, MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-301-2121

Arizona Public Service Information presentation March 14

A helpful guide to our new service plans and transition information will be available at Camp Verde Community Library on March 14 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Gather between 9:30-10 p.m., session begins at 10 p.m. It is limited to the first 35 people who register through Camp Verde Community Library. Please provide your address when registering, and bring a copy of your recent electric bill. Additional information will be available for fixed and low income customers. Light fare and refreshments will be provided.

Please register with Carson at Camp Verde Community Library by calling 928-554-8391. Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Rd. in Camp Verde.

Zero Energy Expo Seminar at Cottonwood Rec Center March 15

Zero Energy Expo Seminar comes to the Cottonwood Rec Center on March 15 from 1-4 p.m. Immediately after will be dinner and music from 4-5:30 p.m. You must register to attend; maximum capacity is 160.



Learn about Zero Energy Ready living, homes and commercial buildings. All the pros will be here to teach the Sedona Verde Valley. Be informed and ahead of the curve. The best of the best is coming to educate us, including Sam Raskin, chief architect at the US Department of Energy; Nancy Kellogg, program associate with SWEEP Southwest Energy Efficiency Project; Tanner McDonald, general contractor RESNET Hers Rater and 0 Energy Ready Builder; Michael Szerbaty, accomplished designer and architect from New York City, energy efficiency in residential and commercial buildings; Anthony Floyd, architect, Green Building Program Manager City of Scottsdale; Jan Green Realtor, Green and Eco Broker from Scottsdale, appraisal values in Green buildings.



Three packed filled hours of valuable information. Immediately following music and dinner to get to meet the speakers and socialize.

The event takes place at Cottonwood Recreational Center, located 150 S. 6th Street in Cottonwood.

Realtors Credit Hours in Disclosure offered go to www.SVVAR.com and sign up under Events $15. Or click here https://svva.rapams.com/scripts/mgrqispi.dll

ICC Credits offered to Municipal Employees needing renewal hours sign up here http://conta.cc/2EsXEGh

This is a free event. Community/Public sign up here http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=ygj59crab&oeidk=a07ef0ms9tnae0d0e5a.

Coordination Sponsor, Esther Talbert, Broker Yavapai Realty, can be reached at 928-254-0525. Co-Sponsors include City of Cottonwood, SVVAR Association of Realtors, Lawyers Title, Yavapai Title Agency and Stewart Title.

Arizona Flywheelers 34th Annual Engine, Tractor Show March 16, 17

Arizona Flywheelers 34th Annual Engine and Tractor Show will be held March 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds located 800 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

Activities include tractor pulling, antique gas engine displays, model engine display, swap meet, silent auction, and book sale. For more information, visit azflywheeler.com or call Gary Covert at 928-639-1453.

6th annual Verde River Runoff March 17

Friends of the Verde River presents the 6th Annual Verde River Runoff. The event will be held on Saturday, March 17 in Camp Verde. This 5 and 10-mile kayak, canoe and stand-up boarder race is a popular event that draws novice and seasoned paddlers alike. Participants select from multiple entry categories to challenge every type of boater with trained safety personnel stationed at hazard locations. The race and fun float is a competitive event as well as a family-friendly celebration of nature and boating during prime season for river running in the Verde Valley. The River difficulty is class 1-11. Participants must be 12 years of age or older. Any paddler under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Visit our website, for more information and to register.

4th Annual Spring Heritage Pecan & Wine Festival March 17-18

4th Annual Spring Heritage Pecan & Wine Festival will held in Downtown Camp Verde at the Community Field March 17-18, beginning at 10 a.m. There is no admission charge.

Many local wineries will be in the wine tent. Have a glass or take home a case or two of your favorite local wine. Verde Valley Rangers will host the Budweiser beer garden. An assortment of vendors should be able to fulfill all your needs/wants list as well as your gift needs. Food-everything from hot dogs to gourmet foods, vegan dishes etc., and then there’s the kettle corn, and pecan goodies of all sorts. Camp Verde Questors will be in the “cook shack” on Saturday with all their delicious homemade goodies and Udderly Divine will be there Sunday with pies, muffins and more.

There will be a pecan pie baking contest with prizes.

Our Archaeology center will have interesting things happening both days. Ft. Verde State Park will have a vintage baseball game for your enjoyment. Saturday, Friends of the Verde River will be having their 5-10 kayak, canoe and stand-up boarder race is a popular event that draws novice and seasoned paddlers alike.

Make your own rock art March 18

Make your own rock art. Join us a the Red Rock Ranger Station and Visitor Center on Sunday, March 18 from 1-3 p.m. Tori Marshall, Interpretation and Education Coordinator, for the Arizona Natural History Association will share her knowledge about the history of rock art and the difference between petroglyphs and pictographs.

The fee is $20. All materials provided and you get to take home your own piece of artwork. The event is suggested for anyone age eight and up. For more information, call 928-203-2929.

Pecan Pie Contest March 18

The annual Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival will sponsor a Pecan Pie Contest again this year. First prize is $50, second prize is $35 and third prize is $25. Contest will be held in the Ramada by the Soccer Field on Sunday, at 11 a.m. March 18.

Criteria: Homemade pecan pies only, made with local ingredients and only one pie entry per person. Pies will be judged on overall appearance, taste, creativity, and use of local ingredients. In order to enter the contest you must register at 928-301-0922. If we do not have 10 entries by March 1, the contest will be cancelled.

Cottonwood Community Band announces 2018 Spring Concert schedule, first show March 18

The Cottonwood Community Band will be bringing their music to you by presenting three concerts in three Verde Valley locations under the direction of Dr. Sy Brandon. The first two concerts will be in March with the musical theme “Americana,” featuring well-known songs from America’s cultural roots as well as some more contemporary material by American composers.

The first performance will be on Sunday, March 18, at 3 p.m. at the Rock of Ages Lutheran Church located on Dry Creek Road in Sedona. The program will be repeated in Camp Verde on Sunday March 25, at 3 p.m. at the Phillip England Performing Arts Center on Camp Lincoln Road.

The theme for the band’s third spring concert is “Around the World,” and will feature music from all corners of the world. This performance will take place at the Cottonwood Recreation Center on Sunday, May 20, at 3 p.m.

These concerts will be the debut of Dr. Brandon conducting the band and will be the first time that the band has presented two separate musical programs in the same season, so mark your calendars now and plan to catch both programs.

As always, Cottonwood Community Band performances are free of charge, but the band gratefully accepts your voluntary donations in support of their activities.

Author J.A. Jance comes to Cottonwood March 19

The Cottonwood Public Library presents J.A. Jance at the Cottonwood Recreation Center in the Mingus Room on Monday, March 19 at 10 a.m.

J.A. Jance is a New York Times bestselling and award-winning mystery author with more than 20 million books in print. Jance's writing career spans three decades and includes more than fifty books in across the Ali Reynolds series, the J.P. Beaumont series, and the Joanna Brady series, as well as five interrelated southwestern thrillers featuring the Walker Family—and a volume of poetry.

Although she was once denied entry into a university level Creative Writing course, she did not let that stop her from living her dream and becoming a writer. Born in South Dakota and brought up in Bisbee, Arizona, Jance lives with her husband in Tucson, Arizona, and Seattle, Washington.

Her new book, Duel to the Death will be available for purchase on site by Adventures Unlimited Books of Old Town Cottonwood. For pre-sale books, call Adventures Unlimited at 928-639-1664. Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Department is located at 150 South 6th St, across the street from the library. Please visit the library’s website at www.ctwpl.info for more information on library services.

Loven Family Run at Blazin’ M Ranch March 24

Lace up your shoes for the 7th annual Loven Family Run & Walk, Saturday, March 24 in Cottonwood. Hosted by the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation (Foundation), proceeds from this annual event benefit Northern Arizona Healthcare’s assisted living facility, Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine. The Loven Family Run & Walk is open to all ages and includes a family 2K run/walk, 5K run/walk and 10K run. Following the race, registered participants receive a good-old fashioned country breakfast at the Blazin’ M Ranch.

Online race registration: www.lovenfamilyrun.com Pre-register by March 21 to save $5.

Race start time is 8 a.m.

For more event information including volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, contact Foundation Special Events at 877-527-5291 or email Heather Ainardi at heather.ainardi@nahealth.com

Visit the website at lovenfamilyrun.com.

EF Productions presents ‘Celebration of Easter’ March 30-31

EF Productions presents the 19th annual Celebration of Easter. This spectacular Easter production is a festive musical drama that takes the audience back in time to Jerusalem to Jesus' final days here on earth. The Triumphal entry, The Last Supper, Judas' betrayal in the garden, and many more scenes are portrayed including the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ. And as the grand finale, the glorious ascension of our Lord.

Celebration of Easter has a cast & crew of nearly 100 people, a live orchestra & choir, exciting music, beautiful costumes, pageantry, Jerusalem sets, The “Living” Lord’s Supper, live animals, spectacular lighting, and special effects. This is a Passion Play you’re sure to never forget and that will change your life. Audiences of all ages will enjoy Northern Arizona’s largest and most spectacular live theatrical Easter production.

Celebration of Easter runs Friday, March 30 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 31 at 2 p.m.

Guests can take advantage of multiple levels of seating that makes the show affordable for anyone. There are four levels of seating for all three performances- Gold Circle, Silver Circle, Bronze Circle, and Copper Circle.

Gold Circle, Silver Circle, Bronze Circle, & Copper Circle seats eliminate the need to wait in long lines prior to the doors opening. Tickets can be purchased through the box office, over the phone (888)-71-TICKETS, or on the web at www.efproductions.org. Cash, check, and major credit cards are accepted. There are no additional fees or taxes on top of the ticket price. Get your tickets now at these special "early show" discount prices, because ticket prices will increase $2 per ticket when you purchase them the day of show at the door.

The doors will open 1 hour before each performance. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door at each show. Everyone is asked to bring a nonperishable canned food donation to give at the door to benefit local charities.

Celebration of Easter is proudly brought to you by Mingus Mountain Real Estate Kris Anderson, Plaza Bonita, Randall’s Restaurant, Larry Green Chevrolet, Cottonwood Hyundai, Lawyers Title Betsy LeTarte, Siegel’s Day Spa, Paul’s RV Service, Dave & Betsy LeTarte, Phoenix Cement, and Money In The Mail.

For more information please call the box office at EF Productions at (928)-634-3034 Ext 102 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. EF Productions is located at 1580 East Fir Street in Cottonwood (1 block west of Mingus Union High School). Be sure to visit on the web at www.efproductions.org for lots more information about the show, seating diagram, and to watch the trailer and don’t forget to connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Easter Egg hunt returns to Riverfront Park March 31

This free event will be held on Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at Riverfront Park in Cottonwood. It is open to all local children ages one month to 8 years old. Children hunt for candy and prize/coupon filled plastic eggs in five different areas of the park. Age divisions are 1 to 17 months, 18 to 36 months, 3 to 4 years, 5 to 6 years and 7 to 8 years old. This event is made possible by all of our sponsors: Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Sonic Drive-In, KC's Family Tae Kwon Do, McDonald's, Carl's Jr, Country Bank and the State Farm office of Jennifer Griffin.

Camp Verde offers bus trips to DBacks starting March 31

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announces another season of trips to see our Arizona Diamondbacks play the world. The Diamondbacks had a great season last year so don’t miss their champion run this year. Let us drive you to the game at air-conditioned Chase Field and drop you only minutes from your seats. Our field level seats are in Section 111, down the right field line, just a short walk from our bus. Relax in the bus for the drive home after the fun at the game.

We will be going to six games again this season so you’re sure to find at least one you can’t miss. This year’s game schedule kicks off Saturday March 31 vs. the Colorado Rockies. The bus leaves Camp Verde at 2:30 p.m. for this game. Additional games include Sunday, May 6 against the World Champion Astros, Sunday, June 17 take on the New York Mets, Saturday, July 21 a second shot against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, Aug. 4 to take on the San Francisco Giants and finish Sunday, Sept. 9 against the Atlanta Braves. Saturday games leave at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday games leave the Community Center at 10:30 a.m. Buy tickets two weeks in advance with cash, checks or Credit Card for best seats. Contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St. or call 928-554-0828 for more information or reservations.

Verde Valley Fair May 2-6, entry deadlines in April

Bake it, craft it, paint it, quilt it, photo it, decorate it, collect it, sew it, grow it, show it.

Enter your creations in the Verde Valley Fair, May 2 – 6.

You can register online at http://vvfair.fairwire.com or pick up a paper registration at the Fair Office.

It is open to all ages and skill levels. Everyone is encouraged to exhibit. The online entry deadline is April 16. Paper entries are due April 6.

Exhibit receiving: All exhibits, except culinary and floral – April 20 and 21. Culinary and floral – April 30 and May 1.

For complete information, entry requirements and forms visit www.vvfair.com or contact the Fair Office 928-634-3290.

We want to show off what you make.

Win cash prizes in MATFORCE Youth Poster Contest, deadline April 13

MATFORCE and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office announce the annual MATFORCE Youth Poster Contest. There are many cash prizes and ways to win.

Yavapai County youth, from age 5 to 18, are invited to enter the contest by creating an original poster that depicts an anti-drug message. Winning posters will be used in official MATFORCE materials, such as printed posters, school prevention workbooks, websites, and local or state media releases.

Two grand prize winners will be selected from the contest’s two main categories: grades K-6 and grades 7-12. Each grand prize winner will receive $250. Additionally, $25 Amazon gift cards will be awarded to the winners in each of seven other age categories. Honorable mention winners will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

Deputy Scott Reed, of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, said, “We are proud to have helped sponsor the MATFORCE Poster Contest for many years. I believe it is a valuable tool in helping kids think about the consequences of drug or alcohol abuse. It is just one way we can help steer kids toward making healthy and safe choices for themselves.”

For contest guidelines, please visit matforce.org or contact Deputy Scott Reed at the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at scott.reed@yavapai.us or 928-777-7253.

The contest deadline is April 13 at 3 p.m.

Brian Mickelsen Memorial Marathon April 21

The Brian Mickelsen Memorial Marathon returns to Cottonwood’s Riverfront Park April 21. The event features 2-mile, 10K, half marathon and full marathon races. Both the marathon and half-marathon courses are USATF Certified, making the marathon a Boston qualifier. All four courses begin and end at the Riverfront Park ramadas, 1284 E River Front Road, Cottonwood. This event will be chip-timed by StartLine Racing.

The Brian Mickelsen Memorial Run/Walk has evolved from humble beginnings as the Verde/Mingus Blowout 10K to include four separate races: 2-Mile, 10K, half marathon and a new full marathon. In 1992 the City of Cottonwood held the first Verde/Mingus Blowout 10K/2 Mile. The original 10K course started at Riverfront Park, ran through Old Town Cottonwood, took Bent River Road and found its way back to the start line. Today this route compares more to the Marathon course than it does the current 10K route but you can see how the event in 1992 laid the foundation for the Brian Mickelsen Memorial Run/Walk. With Brian Mickelsen's tragic death in 2007, the City of Cottonwood decided the best way to honor their beloved city manager was to extend the Verde/Mingus Blowout to include a half marathon and to put Brian's name on the event. The inaugural event was a great success with over 400 runners and a tremendous tribute to Brian and all that he did for Cottonwood in his 23 years of service to the City.

To register visit the Arizona edition of Running in the USA or bmmcw.org/register.html.

Patty May ‘Open Your Heart to Youth’ Scholarship, applications accepted until May 1

The Verde Valley Leadership Program fosters an environment that empowers and motivates others to successfully accomplish their objectives. We mentor and develop each other and our peers. We serve. Verde Valley Leadership awards scholarships to college-bound high school seniors demonstrating exemplary leadership qualities, motivating and setting an example for their peers, and making a difference in their community. We reward their accomplishments and are excited about their future.

Criteria: Students eligible for this scholarship must be a graduating high school senior residing in the Verde Valley who intends to continue their education at a college or university. Student must be available to accept the award at Verde Valley Leadership graduation ceremony July 20.

Amount: $750 scholarships will be awarded to two students.

Deadline: Applications will be accepted until May 1. Verde Valley Leadership, P.O. Box 1663, Cottonwood; or send via e –mail to: info@vvleadership.org.

J.O.Y. Ladies annual rummage, bake sale May 5

The J.O.Y. Ladies will hold their annual rummage and bake sale on Saturday, May 5 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

A huge variety of rummage sale items and baked goods will be available at:

New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene, located 644 S. 7th St. in Camp Verde.

For more information, call 928-567-6336.

Summer Day Camp returns to Camp Verde Parks & Recreation

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is announcing the planned return of our Summer Day Camp for 2018.

Day Camp was a staple for Parks & Recreation and Camp Verde residents for many years. However, the economic downturn and staff cutbacks resulted in its loss several years ago. Staff is working with the American Camp Association to earn accreditation to ensure that we provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all campers. We believe there is a need and demand for this type of program for kids but we need to get the word out to ensure adequate registration for the camp to be able to run. This first year will be a pilot program limited to 20 kids as we get the camp developed and gauge resident’s interest.

This camp is sure to be a fun and educational experience for all involved. Programming will include weekly field trips, guest speakers, walking trips to the library, movies, games, indoor and outdoor activities, arts and crafts, and much more. The camp is for youth who attended kindergarten-5th grade during the 2017-2018 school year.

Camper may attend on a daily basis but preference will be given to those registering for whole weeks and pre-registration will be required. Camp will begin June 4 and run through July 27 running Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. except for 4th of July. Parents will be dropping off and picking up campers at the Community Center Gym on Hollamon Street every day. More information is available at the Parks & Recreation office at 395 S. Main St or call Michael Marshall at 928-554-0828.

Sunset Yoga & Wine class held Friday evenings

Enjoy an expansive yoga class on the spectacular, view-filled patios of Yavapai College's Southwest Wine Center, followed by a delightful glass of their local, student made wine. This relaxing, Friday evening class is led by, yoga instructor, Roxanne W. at 4:30 p.m. The Southwest Wine Center is located 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale. Cost is $11 with wine after or $6 for the yoga class only. For more info contact the Southwest Wine Center at 928-634-6566.

Survivors of Suicide Support Group

For every person who completes a suicide there are friends and family members intimately affected by the death. There is utter bewilderment that the loved one made such a decision. The survivors experience a sense of isolation, shock, anger, guilt, depression and often alienation due to the stigma attached to suicide. Survivors of Suicide is a local support program for those whose common bond is the loss of a loved one to suicide. Meetings are typically the last Tuesday of each month at 6:30 pm at Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Rd, in Sedona (the corner of 179 & Chapel). For additional information call Barbara Litrell at 928-649-0135 or email bprats@cableone.net.

VVMC Caregiver Support Group meets each Friday

Join other caregivers each Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Verde Valley Medical Center located at 300 Willard St., Education Rooms in Cottonwood. Join us for sharing those difficult moments to celebrating precious memories while learning self-care from others that are living it.



Enjoy snacks and materials while gaining access to available supportive services and programs in your community.



For more information about the VVMC Caregiver Support Group or to inquire about other programs and services, call Area Agency on Aging NACOG toll-free at 1-877-521-3500.

Free bird walks at Montezuma Well, Tuzigoot National Monument through April

Continuing through April 2018, Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot national monuments will host bird walks.

On the first and third Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Montezuma Well. Each walk will begin at the Montezuma Well Picnic area.



On the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Tuzigoot National Monument.



Each walk will begin at the Tuzigoot Visitor Center parking lot. Due to the holidays, there will be no bird walks on Nov. 25 or Dec. 23.

Participants are encouraged to bring water, binoculars, a hat, and to wear comfortable shoes for walking. The trails can be steep, rocky and uneven.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.



For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit www.nps.gov/moca or follow us at www.facebook.com/MontezumaNPS.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road in Clarkdale.



For more information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.

Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group meets every third Thursday

The Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group - a core group of people personally connected to the autism community – has been expanded to welcome and offer support to parents, family members, and caregivers of people with all special needs.

A support group is the lifeline that can bring emotional respite and assistance to those struggling. Those in the support group are walking the path too, some of them have for several years, and can offer empathy, insight, and suggestions for professional help and resources.

The Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Camp Verde Library from 6-7:30 p.m. We welcome you to join us. No family should have to walk this path alone. Come to a meeting and share, learn, and connect with others who understand.

Family Movies at Cottonwood Library

On every third Saturday of the month the Cottonwood Public Library hosts family movies in the Youth Services Department. Family friendly movies begin at 10:30 a.m. and are free and open to parents and children of all ages. Please check the Library website at www.ctwpl.info for this Saturday’s family movie title. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Volunteers needed for upcoming tax season

Your local AARP Foundation Tax Aide sites are seeking volunteers for the upcoming tax season. We have sites in Camp Verde, Cottonwood, and Sedona.



We provide free, confidential tax service for seniors and low income families. Experience is not required as training is provided for counselors, client facilitators, and receptionists. This is a wonderful way to give back to your community.



Please call Pat at 928 567-9251 for more information.

Library hosts Artist’s Corner every third Tuesday

The Cottonwood Public Library’s Artist’s Corner program is an informal live-art demonstration held on the third Tuesday of the month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The purpose of the program is to inspire patrons to create their own art while also promoting and supporting the wealth of talented local artists in the Verde Valley area. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group meets second Fridays

With Parkinson disease, the voice may get softer, breathy, or hoarse, making it difficult for others to hear what is said. Speech may be slurred. Swallowing difficulties can occur at every stage of Parkinson disease and cause choking, aspiration of food and saliva into the lungs, and pneumonia. Special therapies can effectively address these symptoms and dramatic improvement in speech volume and clarity can be achieved.

Individuals with Parkinson disease, their family, care partners and friends meets the second Friday of every month, 3-4:30 p.m., at the Verde Valley Medical Center, Conference Room B, 269 S. Candy Lane in Cottonwood. For more information, please contact group facilitator and Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance Program Director, Judy Talley at 928-202-7952 or judy@pmdalliance.org.

Movie Monday at Cottonwood library

The Cottonwood Public Library invites you to Movie Monday on the second Mondays of each month. This month’s movie is based on a book and is a wonderful story of unconditional love depicting the experiences of an eccentric, resilient and tight-knit family. For more information visit www.ctwpl.info. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.