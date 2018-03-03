425-unit RV park coming to Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – A new, 425-unit RV park could be ready for move-in as early as the end of this year in Camp Verde.

Camp Verde Council approved the rezoning of 67 acres from single residential to commercial planned area development on Wednesday.

While the approval simply authorized the zone change and not the park itself, Krishan Ginige, project manager and President of Southwestern Environmental Consultants Inc., says he felt the council was supportive of the park.

The council voted unanimous in favor of the rezoning.

Ginige says construction will begin as soon as the project itself is finalized and approved, likely in July or August.

The Redmoon RV Resort would be built northwest of the Interstate 17 and State Route 260 interchange and will be accessible through the Wilshire roundabout.

Ginige, says the park will be “high-end.”

“What we are trying to do is make it more high-end. The spaces are a bigger size… a nice entrance and a good office area, as well as other amenities,” Ginige said.

Other potential amenities listed on the concept map include: laundry facilities, a swimming pool, a dog park, pickle ball courts, walking trails and a playground.

The cost of each space was not readily available to Ginige.

Construction is anticipated to take six months, meaning the park could be functional as soon as later this year or early next year, according to Ginige.

“We felt like providing a high quality RV park would fulfill some need of the area, not just Camp Verde, but the entire area,” Ginige said. “With the [location] and development of Camp Verde, we felt [this] was a good place for it.”

Southwestern Environmental Consultants, a land planning and civil engineering company, has operated in the Verde Valley since 1974. The company has built a number of RV parks in the Verde Valley, including the Rain Spirit RV Park, currently being built in Clarkdale.