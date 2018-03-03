C-OC school board to consider two administrative leadership models

COTTONWOOD – As they prepare for a realignment of three of the district’s schools into two K-8 schools, members of Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s school board recently decided that a co-principalship leadership model is not what they want to see in their district.

Tuesday, C-OC District Superintendent Steve King will present two possible administrative models to the school board. One of those models, King says, is for a principal/assistant principal.

The other model is for the same co-principalship plan.

The district could decide to choose one of the plans, or to select neither plan.

According to King’s initial administrative leadership plan, Cottonwood Middle School Principal Matt Schumacher would be principal at one of the schools, while Dr. Daniel Bright Principal Nancy Erickson and Cottonwood Elementary School Principal Jessica Vocca would serve as co-principals at the other K-8 school.

In the realignment, Cottonwood-Elementary School could become an early childhood learning center. But plans to move forward with the conversion of CES have not been decided upon by the C-OC school board.

Should the C-OC school board select the principal/assistant principal, King would need to decide which principal – Vocca or Erickson – he would ask to accept a demotion.

“That decision,” King says, “has not been made. But it would need to be made sooner rather than later.”

Since the board has not yet decided which plan it would like to see King implement, the superintendent has not given himself a deadline to choose between Vocca and Erickson.

Also Tuesday, King will apprise the Cottonwood-Oak Creek school board of financial implications and athletic program plans related to the K-8 realignment.

