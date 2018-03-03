Consolidation committee looks to former Mingus superintendent for data

COTTONWOOD – It’s possible that a former interim superintendent at Mingus Union High School could soon consult with the Advisory Committee for Consolidation.

According to consolidation committee chairman Dan Mabery, the committee hopes to reach Dr. Jack Keegan via Skype to discuss data he collected in 2017 while leading the district.

The consolidation committee is expected to ask Dr. Keegan, who served as the district’s interim superintendent from Feb. 13, 2017 through June 30, 2017, to work for $100 per hour for a figure to not exceed $2,000.

At the committee’s Feb. 20 meeting, the committee considered the $2,000 cap at a limit of $1,000 from each of the school districts.

The Advisory Committee for Consolidation will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 6 at the Cottonwood Public Safety Building multi-purpose rooms A & B, located at 199 S. 6th St.

This meeting is open to the public. Within 24 hours of the meeting, the agenda will be available at the Mingus Union website, https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1000989.