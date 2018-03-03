V’ACTE, Jones Ford to announce February CTE students of the month

COTTONWOOD – Tuesday, the Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education governing board will recognize the February 2018 Jones Ford Verde Valley and V’ACTE CTE Students of the Month.

Sedona Red Rock High School student Zoe Kalmus will be recognized for Digital Communication, Mingus Union High School student Chelsea Clark will be recognized for Sports Medicine, Camp Verde High School student Skyler Pike will be recognized for both Agriculture Science and Automotive, and V’ACTE Central Campus student Dylan Kubrock will be recognized for Culinary Arts.

Each winning student received a certificate from V’ACTE, a free oil change from Jones Ford Verde Valley and a plaque with the monthly winner’s picture that will be on display in the school’s front office.

Both Valley Academy and Jones Ford Verde Valley will also have a plaque with the schools’ students of the month.

The Valley Academy Governing Board will meet at 4 p.m., in the District Governing Board Room, located at 3405 E. State Route 89A, Unit B in Cottonwood.

This meeting is open to the public.

A copy of the agenda can be found no later than 24 hours before the meeting at www.vacte.com/agendas-1.html.

Call 928-634-7131 -- Bill Helm