Williams elected chair of P&Z board

COTTONWOOD – Robert Williams was elected Chair of the Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission Monday evening. He was formerly Vice Chair. Previous Chair Ed Kiyler has recently reigned.

Judd Wasden was elected Vice Chair.

There are still open seats on the commission.

Williams said he encourages member of the business community to apply.

This is the second most important commission, right after city council, he added.

The actions of the commission can positively, or even negatively, effect the City of Cottonwood for decades.

Williams emphasized that being on the commission doesn’t involve too much personal time.

Commission members are responsible for the review of land use proposals (conditional use permits, zoning, subdivisions, code amendments and other special planning projects); as well as issues pertaining to architectural style; building design/materials; colors; landscaping; signs, etc.

Preferences will be given to applicants with a design-related background, training or experience, including architecture, landscape architecture, interior design, planning, fine arts, etc.

Candidates must be residents of the City of Cottonwood, and willing to meet as needed as part of a public hearing process. The Commission typically meets once a month. On-going attendance is essential.

If you are interested in serving your community, please consider volunteering. Commission/Board member applications are available at the Human Resources Office, 816 N. Main St., Cottonwood City Hall, 827 N. Main St., or by calling 928-340-2732, or online at www.cottonwoodaz.gov.