Area musicians take the stage at Vino Di Sedona

Vino Di Sedona offers a special night of instrumental entertainment by local guitarist Rick Cyge on Wednesday, March 7 from 7-10 p.m.

Cyge, a seasoned performer with over 45 years on stage and a veteran of the Boston-area folk and acoustic music scene of the 1970s and 80s, performed as a solo singer/guitarist in that vibrant scene and honed his skills as not only a top-notch and well respected guitarist, performer and composer, but also became a highly sought after side man whose talents enhanced the sounds of those he accompanied both live and in the studio.

After moving to Arizona in the late 80s, he met and teamed up with flutist Lynn Trombetta and, together, they formed a duo, Meadowlark. Cyge performs on acoustic steel string guitar as well as nylon string guitar and mandolin. Over the years he has blended influences as diverse as contemporary folk and pop, Celtic, Country Blues, New Age and World Music into a signature sound that is uniquely his own.

Rock n’ Roll with Life is Beautiful on Thursday, March 8 from 7-10 p.m. KB Bren is singer-songwriter and Sedona resident with a life-long music career. In the 1990s and early 2000s KB played with well-known bands, such as Grateful Fred and Cold December. KB will be playing his newer originals, and old favorites with a few covers mixed in. KB is joined by saxophone player, Dwight Bement, guitarist Michael Joseph, and percussionist Jordan Silver.

Friday night, March 9, welcomes county music and classic rock by The Rice Brothers from 7-10 p.m. The Rice Brothers hail from the east coast of the United States. They both traveled two totally different roads only to wind up together here in Arizona. Dave the eldest of the two began playing at an early age with his dad Holman in Connecticut. Dan developed his love for music while listening to his dad and his brother play at their home.

The brother’s repertoire is extensive spanning many decades of many genres of music. Dave has played across the U.S. from Maine to Hawaii. Dan has played all over the U.S. and spent numerous years performing in Europe on an international songwriters tour as well. Their style is the most unique in the area. They’ll bring you back in time while playing something as old as the Mills Brothers from the 1930s and then bring you back to the future and play something that has been recorded recently. Dan Rice currently hosts Vino Di Sedona’s Open Mic Night every Tuesday night. Don’t be surprised if you hear an original song or two as Dan has written many compositions himself. Anytime these two play, they are true crowd pleasers.

Saturday Wine Tasting on March 10 is paired perfectly with music by Paolo, from 3:30-6 p.m. Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment.

Following Paolo on Saturday Night is international singer-songwriter Darius Lux from 7-10 p.m. Darius is an award-winning artist who specializes in classic, uplifting pop with soulful vocals. Lux plays classic covers from Van Morrison to John Mayer, and his original songs connect with the heart through inspiring themes that range from empowerment to romance. His smooth voice and looped guitar styling create an earthy blend of popular music, rock and reggae that you can relax or dance to.

Darius’ life has been one of expansive adventures. Originally hailing from London, he’s been creating music almost as soon as he could talk. His influences range from Sting, Otis Redding, U2 to One Republic, Jack Johnson, and Jason Mraz.

Darius went to school in New York City, after which he worked for Sony/Warner Chappell writing songs for artists such as Daryl Hall and Jennifer Lopez. After living in New York, Darius travelled the world for a year, embarking on a life-changing pilgrimage that led to a move to Hawai’i, where he recorded his debut album, “Arise.”

Rick Busbea performs for Sunday-Funday on March 11 from 5-8 p.m. After re-locating to Sedona from Los Angeles over three years ago, Rick is becoming one of Sedona’s favorite musicians. He puts on a high-energy show playing a lot of familiar tunes by the likes of Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett and Jim Croce.

Don’t miss Sedona’s best rock trio, Saffire, at Vino Di Sedona on Music Monday, March 12 from 6-9 p.m. Saffire is a straight-up quality rock & roll trio with a wide and far reaching repertoire. Their sound is authentic and driving; featuring complex rhythms, soulful melodies and spirited grooves. Though newly formed this year in the Verde Valley, the three members have a tight chemistry in their love for music. Classic tunes from the last several decades are covered in an original and very engaging way.

“It is so much fun to be playing the songs I grew up loving,” says Gina Machovina, classical guitarist/singer and songwriter for Saffire. “But even more enlivening for me is the focus and attention we are giving to my music compositions. They are really taking shape in the best way possible.”

Gina brings a unique virtuosity and mesmerizing quality to the forefront as well as an edgy and artistic set of original tunes.

Percussionist Terry Brennan is a forceful and dynamic player and has a sixth sense when providing the textural backbone for the group, and he has a strong deep voice, and plays harmonica and sax.

Al Hinojoza, bassist, has awesomely stepped up to complete this Rock trio, learning the instrument at breakneck speed. No one believes he has just ‘picked up’ the instrument less than a year ago.

Sedona’s best Open Mic night, hosted by Dan Rice is every Tuesday from 6-10 p.m., at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Randy J, Rick Busbea, Randy J, Lisa Hart, Vickie Moyer, and Dave Rice who frequently play at Open Mic.