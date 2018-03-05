Ed Dowling performs at wine & music event

Clear Creek Winery and Estate Vineyard, is hosting the performance of Ed Dowling, at their weekly “Saturday Afternoon Wine and Music” event.

On March 10, Dowling will entertain you with his rich vocals and talent.

He is an accomplished musician in the open tuning style of guitar, Dobro, 5 string banjo, and slide guitar. Dowling is an extraordinarily gifted musician and luthier. He began playing guitar almost 50 years ago, when Tom Rush showed him how to play in open E tuning. He now plays 6- and 12-string guitar, mandolin, 5-string banjo and National and Dobro resophonic guitars.

Dowling began playing bluegrass in 1976, performing extensively with “The Innocent Bystanders.”

His CDs include” Reliable Transportation” and “Home Comfort” as well as two live recordings at the Spirit Room in Jerome: “Organic Boogie Music” and “The Innocent Bystanders.”

Dowling, the author of “Understanding Open Tunings”: A Basic Manual, which is a definitive book on playing and understanding open tunings on guitar, including a two-hour DVD set that follows the text of the book. His musical goal is to affect and motivate people with upbeat and emotionally powerful music. He calls some of his upbeat music “organic boogie music.” Join this virtuoso musician and let his music touch you.

Clear Creek Winery and Estate Vineyard is home to the award winning Rio Claro Wines. Ignacio Mesa, proprietor, will be speaking about the creation of his winery and estate vineyard from 1-1:30 p.m. March 10. He welcomes you to his “Saturday Afternoon Wine and Music” event.

Please come and taste the wines, relax and enjoy the great music at Clear Creek Winery and Estate Vineyard. We are located at 4053 E. SR 260 in Camp Verde.

Although we love children and pets we cannot accommodate them at the winery. No children, and licensed service dogs only. Thank you.

Musicians and artists that are interested in performing or displaying their art of all mediums, please contact Debra at shay639roselyn@gmail.com.