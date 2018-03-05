Film Festival hosts Ballet in Cinema: ‘The Flames of Paris’ March 11

The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, March 11 when it hosts the big screen premiere of “The Flames of Paris” from the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow. There will be one show at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“The Flames of Paris” features music by Boris Asafiev and choreography by Alexei Ratmansky, after Vasily Vainonen. The cast includes the Bolshoi’s principal dancers and soloists, accompanied by the corps de ballet from the Bolshoi.

In the era of the French Revolution, Jeanne and her brother Jérôme leave Marseille for Paris in support the revolutionary effort that is taking over the capital. While fighting for freedom, they both encounter love along the way.

Very few ballets can properly depict the Bolshoi’s overflowing energy and fiery passion as can Alexei Ratmansky’s captivating revival of Vasily Vainonen’s “The Flames of Paris”. With powerful virtuosity and some of the most stunning pas de deux, the Bolshoi Ballet displays an exuberance almost too enormous for the Moscow stage.

“The Flames of Paris” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Sunday, March 11 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.