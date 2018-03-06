Obituary: Ernestine Ruth Baker 1921-2018

Ernestine Ruth Baker, 97, of Lake Montezuma, Arizona, passed away Feb. 27, 2018. Ernestine was born Feb.2, 1921 in Alton, Illinois.



She was the first born of 10 children of Ernest Levi and Ellen Ruth Allen.





Ernestine worked in libraries in Collinsville, Illinois, Flagstaff, Arizona, and Camp Verde, Arizona. She was a homemaker and loved to sew, knit, crochet, cook, read and do crossword and word search puzzles. She decorated wedding cakes and that was challenging in hot and humid Illinois before air conditioning was prevalent.



She is survived by her son, Lawrence Baker of Carol Stream, Illionois; daughter, Beverly Baker of Lake Montezuma, Arizona; and four granddaughters, Shauna (Ron) Taylor of Woodbridge, Illinois, Stacy (Matt) of O’Fallon, Illinois, Anne Marie (Wade) Reed of Parker, Colorado, and Erika Baker of Flagstaff, Arizona; three sisters, four brothers, a daughter-in-law, Linda Baker of Flagstaff, Arizona, and many nieces and nephews.

Ernestine was preceded in death by her husband, Malchus Baker, Sr.; her sons, Malchus Baker, Jr., and Robert Baker; grandson, Raymond Baker; and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Carnahan Baker.





Information provided by survivors.