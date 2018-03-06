Obituary: Rick E. Key 1957-2018

Rick E. Key, 60, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Cottonwood.

He was born on Nov. 18, 1957, in Wichita, Kansas, to Frank and Marilyn Key.



Rick attended Rock Springs High in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He worked as an Oil Field Supervisor in Rock Springs then as a fabricator and installer for Total Building Systems in Cottonwood, Arizona.



Rick enjoyed motorcycling, playing guitar and was a total outdoorsman. Rick was preceded in death by his father, Frank Eugene Key. He is survived by his mother, Marilyn F. Key of Cottonwood; fiancé, Dawn Cardona of Cottonwood; son, Christopher Key of Rock Springs, Wyoming; daughter, Katrina Martin of Big Piney, Wyoming; and sisters, Vicki Stephens and Tracy Thomasson (Lincoln), both of Rimrock, Arizona.



A small family service will be celebrated at home. Please send donations to the American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org



