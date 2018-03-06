Taco Bell assault, robbery cases move forward in Yavapai Superior Court

— Tia Lorrell Stevens and Zion Eliaz Plotnikoff appeared in court for their first case management conferences Monday.

The two are facing charges in relation to the Jan. 21 attempted robbery at the Cottonwood Taco Bell.

Plotnikoff, 19, is charged with both attempted and aggravated assault. He also has a DUI case from early January that met for a probation violation management conference.

John Hollis, Stevens’ attorney, told the court the defense has received the allegations filed in the case. Stevens, 37, is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle and tempering with physical evidence.

Judge Michael R. Bluff previously gave Stevens a mitigated sentence after her failure to appear for a court date.

“In hindsight, I wish I hadn’t,” Bluff remarked in court.

The two suspects were blaming each other when

they spoke with police, according to probable cause statements submitted to Yavapai County Superior Court.

Both suspects were arrested by police in Cottonwood within days of the robbery at separate locations. Stevens told police she pepper-sprayed the Taco Bell employee because she feared Plotnikoff; he implied it was not him that jumped through the drive-thru window and assaulted the employee.

Stephanie Willison, Plotnikoff’s attorney, told the court the defense had not yet received a plea offer, but that she and Prosecutor Michael Morrison discussed having one “well before” a suggested court date of April 16th.

Judge Bluff confirmed the date for a second case management conference.

Stevens’ next court date was scheduled for April 30.

