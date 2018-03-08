Badgers fall short against rival Mingus boys tennis 5-4

PRESCOTT — Tied 4-4 with one doubles match to decide the day, No. 1 Mingus doubles team Pedro Cremasco and Brigham Peterson edged Prescott 9-7, giving the Marauders a 5-4 match victory over the Badgers on Wednesday afternoon.

Sam Stoecker, who beat Cremasco in singles play, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8, teamed with Prescott No. 2 singles player Julio Ortega in what head coach Sterling Fetty described as an “incredible” match.

“It was a great experience for our young team,” Fetty said. “It came down to Sam and Julio ultimately, but the other doubles finished a few minutes before and all were pretty good [matches].”

Prescott’s Chaz Schott and Jayden Nowlin won a tough No. 3 doubles match over Crue Taylor and Travis DiDonnal, 9-8, while Cutter Todd and Robert Denoffer took care of business in the No. 2 doubles match, 8-3.

In singles play, Ortega lost in a match tiebreaker to Valentine, 6-2, 4-6, 10-3, while Todd beat Peterson, 6-2, 6-2. In the No. 4 singles match, Taylor defeated Schott, 6-3, 6-0.

The Marauders went 4-2 in singles play Wednesday thanks largely to the No. 5 Jordan Finger and No. 6 DiDonnal. Finger beat Denoffer, 4-6, 6-2, 10-8, and DiDonnal beat Jayden Nowlin, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Both tiebreaker sets were the difference in Mingus’ win Wednesday in Prescott.

“In quite a few of our matches we have made great comebacks in the three doubles, saving seven points to still win the match,” Fetty said. “[But] losing the third set tiebreakers at five and six singles hurt, but both of those players are fairly new.”

