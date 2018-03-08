Obituary: Charles Edward Brown 1974 - 2018

Charlie was born in Phoenix, AZ. Nov., 20th, 1974.

He passed away on Feb., 05, 2018. He was with us such a short time but gave us great love and joy.

Charlie graduated from Mingus High School with outstanding athletic honors. His mother attended every game. He attended Mesa Community College, upper Iowa University and Arizona State University. He had a successful career with Diamond Vacation Homes.

He loved coaching & working with Little League Teams.

He is predeceased by Grandparents Jack and Suzanne Brown.

He is survived by his mother Jeannie (Heidi) Worden of Sedona Arizona and father Charles W Brown of Mesquite Nevada, also brothers Jesse Gold and Patrick Ainsworth and his grandmother Joanna Newman. Many nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.

He had many friends he cared a great deal for and them him.

The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 24th at 1:30 pm at the American Legion in Cottonwood.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to Charles Brown’s Go Fund Me Account at Facebook.com for legal and medical expenses.

Information provided by survivors.