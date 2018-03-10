20 Years and Counting: Town Manager Gayle Mabery enters third decade of service in Clarkdale

CLARKDALE – The Clarkdale Town Council was all in agreement when it came to Town Manager Gayle Mabery’s performance, calling her “outstanding.”

Mabery took on her position as manager 20 years ago.

Tuesday, Vice Mayor Richard Dehnert read a letter from Mayor Doug Von Gausig, who was not in attendance at the council meeting.

“Her management skills were the focus of several evaluations, all stating that she well understands the delicate balance between wielding authority and allowing individual staff members to express their creativity and initiative,” the letter stated.

He continued: “It is my sincere pleasure to write this evaluation to state our unambiguous satisfaction with Ms. Mabery’s performance of her duties. Her dedication to the Town, to her staff, and to her job is second to none and the Town of Clarkdale is a better place … because Gayle is manager.”

Mabery credited her team for her success.

According to the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, Mabery is the second-longest serving Town Manager in the state, second to Sierra Vista City Manager Chuck Potucek’s 22-year career.

The average city manager serves for five years – making Mabery’s performance out of the ordinary.