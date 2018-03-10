Cottonwood Community Band plan spring concerts

Sy Brandon has accepted the position as Director of the Cottonwood Community Band in January of this year.



Composer, tuba player, and conductor, Brandon brings over a half-century of varied professional experiences to the position of conductor of the Cottonwood Community Band.

After receiving his Bachelor of Science and Masters of Science degrees in Music Education from Ithaca College, Brandon went on to receive a Doctor of Musical Arts in Composition from the University of Arizona.

He will be directing his first two spring concerts with the band in March. Both concerts will have the theme “Americana”. Concerts are free to all.

The first concert will be held in Sedona, Sunday, March 18th, 3-4 p.m., in the Rock of Ages Lutheran Church located on 390 Dry Creek Road Sedona.



A special vocal performance by the 15 member Bella Voce Ensemble, singers from the Verde Valley Voices, will begin prior to the concert at 2:30 p.m.

The second concert will be held at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts in Camp Verde, Sunday March 25th from 3-4 p.m. located at 210 Camp Lincoln Road on the campus of the Camp Verde schools. Bella Voce will not be performing in Camp Verde due to conflicting schedules.

The selections the band will be playing will take you on a reminiscing tour of American music. Dr. Brandon will open the program with Overture Americana by James Christensen. Other selections will be: Appalachian Morning by Robert Sheldon; Festival of American Spirituals, arranged by Jerry Nowak; a John Phillip Sousa Scramble arranged by Paul Murtha; West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein; A Stephen Foster Fantasy arranged by James Burden.

Near the end of the program, Arizona Sunset by Stephen Bulla, will be conducted by Neil Manzenberger, Assistant Conductor. Neil comes to the band with over 40 years of varied musical experience.

He obtained his Masters Degree from Ball State in Muncie, Indiana. Some of his many commitments at this time includes; Choir Director for Verde Community Church; member of Verde Valley Voices and French horn player for the Cottonwood Community Band.

For the finale, what better way to end the trip then with ”Hootenanny” written by Harold L. Walters, a collection of dearly beloved folk tunes which should be familiar to all.



An invitation is always open to local musicians who would like to join. Additional information about the band may be found on the website, CottonwoodCommunityBand.org or chat with a band member after the concert with your questions or concerns.

