Girls just want to have fun

Women golfers are invited to a Spring Fling golf event and luncheon hosted by the Oakcreek Niners Golf Association on March 29.



The Oakcreek Niners are an eclectic group of women who regularly play nine holes at our beautiful local golf course, Oakcreek Country Club. On Thursday mornings throughout the year the Niners play a variety of fun 9-hole games arranged by the staff of the Pro Shop. In addition, many Niners also play together on other days of the week.

The Niners offer fun and friendship in a spectacular setting on a superbly manicured championship golf course. In fact, Oakcreek Country Club is consistently ranked among the top courses in Arizona. One does not need to be an expert golfer to enjoy the Niners experience, however.



The Niners strive for a relaxed environment that promotes interest in golf, knowledge of the rules, and good sportsmanship. Any woman golfer is eligible to join the Niners, whether or not they are members of the Oakcreek Country Club, so long as they live at least part-time in the Village of Oak Creek, Sedona, Cornville, Rim Rock, or other neighboring towns.



Beginning golfers who have had a few lessons and who want to improve their game in a supportive environment are encouraged to play with the Niners.



Likewise, many experienced golfers enjoy the opportunity to participate in an organized weekly 9-hole game on a course that is entertaining for all levels of play.

Are you interested in playing as a guest? Would you like more information about the Niners? Would you like to join the festivities at our annual Spring Fling golf event and luncheon on Thursday, March 29? If so, please contact Hope Hubbard, current President of the Niners, at hubbard1952@icloud.com or call Hope at 952-215-1512. You may also contact the Membership Chair, Vicki Hall, at vjhall47@gmail.com or call Vicki at 928-274-8218.

Please consider being a part of the Oakcreek Niners Golf Association as we enjoy the game of golf and one another’s company amid the beautiful red rocks of Sedona!