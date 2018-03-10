Obituary: Juanita E. Mallette

Juanita E. Mallette passed away on March 1, 2018. She will join her dearly loved Mom, Aunt and two brothers in heaven.

The past 12 years of her life were spent with her beloved companion, Dan Avelar, who lovingly cared for her during her illness.



Nita loved music, sports and garage sales. She was a sweet, simple woman always having an upbeat personality.



Nita is survived by two older sisters, five children and many grandchildren.



Nita was a devoted Catholic and was a member at Immaculate Conception Church. She will be greatly missed by many.

A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date.



Information provided by survivors.