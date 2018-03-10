Obituary: Roger Alan Preslar 1955-2018

Roger Alan Preslar passed away on March 7, 2018, at his home in Cottonwood, Arizona, with his wife by his side.



Roger was born on March 14, 1955, in Prescott, Arizona, and grew up in Clarkdale, Arizona. He went to Mingus Union High School and joined the Marines in 1973.



Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Mildred Coon and Ed Preslar; a brother, Andy; and a sister, Sharon. Roger is survived by his wife, Angela, and a daughter, Brandy Preslar, both of Cottonwood; a sister, Lynn (Chuck) Lunt of Mesa, Arizona; a brother, Sam Preslar of Los Lunas, New Mexico; and many nieces and nephews.



There will be no services.



