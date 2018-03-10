Obituary: Gertrud Anne Cooper 1926-2018

Gertrud Anne Cooper, 92, born Jan. 29, 1926, in Germany, died March 1, 2018, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. No services are planned.
Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements.
