Bill Regner to represent Clarkdale, Verde Valley at Flinn-Brown Fellowship

Clarkdale Council Member Bill Regner was announced as one of the 2018 fellows in the Arizona Center for Civic Leadership Flinn-Brown Fellowship.

Regner is one of two fellows from Yavapai County – the other is Prescott Valley Council Member Jodi Rooney, of Cottonwood – and the only representative of Clarkdale.

A major goal of the Flinn-Brown Fellowship is the opportunity for fellows to participate in state-level policy decisions.

“The rural voice in policy discussions is very important. Also, the Verde Valley region has a story to tell about how rural areas can work well together to solve problems by working in unison,” Regner said.

The fellowship discussion touches on a range of topics during twelve session throughout 2018. Regner says all of the topics affect the Clarkdale and Verde Valley Region because they deal with police decisions made at the State level.

“Certainly the water, land, nature and people will be of great interest to Clarkdale’s Sustainability Initiative which includes the protection of a flowing Verde River,” Regner said. “Clarkdale is currently dealing with very serious issues concerning our transportation infrastructure and the impact of years of funding deficits caused by sweeps to the highway user revenue funds and state shared revenues – so the sessions that deal with transportation will be relevant.”

The fellowship consists of twelve sessions in mid-March and consist of one or two day intensives. The final session takes place on May 18.

Regner intends to run for re-election of the Clarkdale Town Council in 2018.