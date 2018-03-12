Met Live Opera presents ‘La Bohéme’ in Sedona March 17

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the next Met Live Opera presentation of Giacomo Puccini’s “La Bohéme” on Saturday, March 17. There will be two shows that day at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre: 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Plan to come early as Deborah Raymond will lead a pre-opera talk one hour before each production (10 a.m. for the morning show and 3 p.m. for the encore).

An exciting young cast stars in Franco Zeffirelli’s classic production of “La Bohème”, the most-performed opera in Met history.

Sonya Yoncheva stars as Mimì opposite Michael Fabiano as the passionate writer Rodolfo. Susanna Phillips reprises the role of the flirtatious Musetta and Lucas Meachem sings the role of her lover, the painter Marcello. The cast also features Alexey Lavrov and Matthew Rose as Rodolfo and Marcello’s friends Schaunard and Colline and Paul Plishka as Benoit and Alcindoro in this performance, led by Marco Armiliato.

“La Bohème”, the passionate, timeless, and indelible story of love among young artists in Paris, can stake its claim as the world’s most popular opera. It has a marvelous ability to make a powerful first impression and to reveal unsuspected treasures after dozens of hearings. At first glance, La Bohème is the definitive depiction of the joys and sorrows of love and loss; on closer inspection, it reveals the deep emotional significance hidden in the trivial things — a bonnet, an old overcoat, a chance meeting with a neighbor — that make up our everyday lives.