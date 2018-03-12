Sedona Film Festival presents ‘The S Word’ premiere with filmmaker on March 16

The Sedona International Film Festival is partnering with the Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley to present the premiere of the powerful film “The S Word” showing Friday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The writer/director of the film, Lisa Klein, will be in Sedona to host the screening and present a Q&A and community discussion following the film screening.

A suicide attempt survivor is on a mission to find fellow survivors and document their stories of courage, insight and humor. Along the way, she discovers a rising national movement transforming personal struggles into action.

“The S Word” is a powerful feature documentary that puts a human face on a topic that has long been stigmatized and buried with the lives it has claimed. The film gives a platform to those who lived the experience — people who have attempted to take their own lives and survived to tell their stories. These are the voices that have been silenced for so long and their stories could save lives. Capturing personal revelations and surprising moments of humor, “The S Word” opens a door on this most taboo of subjects through the eyes of the people who have been there and are now committed to preventing others from getting to that edge.

Within this unique and personal approach, “The S Word” takes an intimate look at the lives of these survivors and their loved ones and records their candid and profoundly emotional stories of survival — and gives us all a guide to a future with fewer suicides.

“The S Word” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Friday, March 16 at 7 p.m. followed by a Q&A with writer/director Lisa Klein and a community discussion.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.