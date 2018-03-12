Upcoming performances to look for at Vino Di Sedona

Rick Busbea rocks Wednesday night at Vino Di Sedona with rock and country tunes on March 14, 7-10 p.m. Rick is known for his outstanding covers of favorite songs by Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffett. Rick performs covers by other well know singers and also performs originals songs he has written.

Vino Di Sedona is the place to be on Thursday night listening to amazing music by Tim Young. Before moving to Sedona, Tim had a thirty-year music career in NYC where he performed hundreds of shows and released three CDs. He was raised in the heyday of AM top forty radio and the Folk music boom, his inspirations include everyone from Bob Dylan, Joan Baez and Arlo Guthrie to The Beatles, Sex Pistols, Ramones, Cars and Nirvana.

Instrumentally, Tim is a stand out rhythm guitarist, both acoustic and electric. He has composed music and songs for TV and several independent films. Tim’s lyrics are inspired by personal relationships, politics, the bar scene, and the music business. Tim’s set is March 15, 7-10 p.m.

Saffire is Sedona’s best rock trio, and you can see them live at Vino Di Sedona on Friday Night, March 16, 7-10 p.m. Saffire is a straight-up quality trio with a wide and far-reaching repertoire. Their sound is authentic and driving; featuring complex rhythms, soulful melodies and spirited grooves.

Though newly formed this year in the Verde Valley, the three members have a tight chemistry in their love for music.

A double dose of music at Vino Di Sedona starts with Saturday Wine Tasting on March 17 accompanied by music by Rob DeFriese from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Rob is a professional singer/songwriter and an Arizona native based in Phoenix. As a solo, acoustic act, he plays his own, original songs as well as a wide variety of rock, pop, and alternative hits from the 60s to today.

Stay for Saturday night music on March 17 by August West, he’ll be playing classic rock tunes and some newer hits too from 7-10 p.m. Hear songs by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Van Morrison, America, Simon and Garfunkel, Tom Petty and many more. August is best known for performing with his band, American Beauty.

It’s Sunday-funday with music by folk trio Yarrow at Vino Di Sedona March 18 from 5-8 p.m. Yarrow was formed in 2011 when three musicians, Patty and Tom Hoisch and Patricia Fonseca, shared a desire to push the boundaries of the familiar. Recognizing how diversity in their backgrounds could allow their collaboration to become larger than the sum of its parts, they began to cross folk and rock music with classical music and poetry. The result is a continually evolving mix of electric cello, acoustic guitar, djembe, harmonized vocals and poetic lyrics in the Indie genre, offering many original songs and a few familiar favorites with unexpected twists.

Music has always been essential to Patricia Fonseca. She has a long history of singing and a rich imagination. Patricia brings her clear voice, instinctive harmonies, and percussion to the trio. Her literary background and poetic heart manifest in profoundly illustrative lyrics.

Music Monday at Vino Di Sedona features 2017 Northern Arizona Blues Challenge winner D.L. Harrison. D.L. is an Arizona singer-songwriter who delivers a high-energy rock and blues show. In addition to winning the 2017 Blues Challenge, D.L. was the 2016 Prescott Idol winner! Music on Monday March 19 is 6-9 p.m.

Sedona’s best Open Mic night, hosted by Dan Rice, is every Tuesday, 6-10 p.m. at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Randy J, Rick Busbea, David Harvey, Lisa Hart, and Dave Rice who frequently play at Open Mic.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer is a Wine and Beer Bar and Wine Shop, with nightly entertainment. Located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com or call 928-554-4682.