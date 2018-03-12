Zepparella pays homage to Led Zeppelin at Sound Bites Grill

If You Go ... • What: Zapparella Tribute Band • When: March 15 frin 7 to 9 p.m. • Where: Sound Bites Grill Show Room 101, North Hwy 89A • More Info: soundbitesgrill.com

Plant, Page, Jones, and Bonham; four names at the very top of hard rock royalty that four very talented women pay homage to. How can you go wrong? “Zepparella” as they call themselves will be performing in the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Showroom on March 15 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Zepparella is the All-Female Zeppelin Powerhouse. Vocalist Anna Kristina, Guitarist Gretchen Menn, Bassist Holly West, and Drummer Clementine have brought their passion for the sacred music of the greatest band in the world all over the US and Canada. Zepparella shows replicate the nuance and detail of Zeppelin’s catalog while honoring the powerful improvisational journeys for which Zeppelin shows were renowned.

Drummer Clementine is the founding member of od the group. From the beginning of her musical career, her goal has been to be onstage every night. The pursuit of that goal has led Clementine to constantly tour the U.S. and EuropeA standout in the relatively small field of female drummers, Clementine’s intensely passionate performance style has made her an instant favorite of audiences throughout the United States and Europe.

It was under the tutelage of classical guitarist Phillip DeFremery, a student of Andrés Segovia, that guitarist Gretchen Menn began her path on the instrument. Playing with tireless passion and constantly seeking out new challenges, her projects are often unconventional, genre-bending expressions combining elements of classical, rock, progressive, jazz, and metal.

Holly West as a bassist in several Dallas based bands garnered attention for her stage presence, and striking appearance. She moved on to a power trio where her bass playing blossomed. Eventually ready for a new challenge, Holly ventured out on her own. Her hard work and incredible musical growth is on display for us on her album MOKITA.

Singer Anna Kristina is a soulful, fiery, and rocking vocal powerhouse who has stepped into Zepparella’s Plant spot for a second time. Anna was with the band for five years, became known for her performance in the bands 10 million views. She took a 5-year hiatus, and now returns in 2018 to front the band.