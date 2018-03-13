Former marshal will not seek reinstatement

Town of Camp Verde paid Gardner $45K during investigation

By BILL HELM

Staff Reporter

CAMP VERDE – In wages and benefits, the Town of Camp Verde paid former Marshal Nancy Gardner about $45,000 to not come to work for four months, Town Manager Russ Martin stated Tuesday in a press release.

From Oct. 23 through March 12, the Town paid Gardner in time and benefits per policy on administrative leaving which according to Martin allowed for a “clear and unbiased/uninfluenced investigation.”

During the time Gardner was on leave, Arizona Department of Public Safety charged roughly $40,000 to investigate Gardner pertaining to charges that she “created and pursued a personal policy of intimidation and fear amongst her subordinates.”

But the Town will not be responsible for this, Martin stated, since DPS provides the investigative service to communities for “numerous investigative purposes.

Martin stated Tuesday that his fiduciary responsibility “is not taken lightly.”

“I understand the cost to the taxpayer,” and “the responsibility to do my best to account for all monies spent in all areas by Town government on behalf and to the benefit of the citizens,” Martin stated. “I do appreciate those directly involved, the rest of staff as well the citizens who allowed for this investigation to move forward without interference or influence and afforded the Arizona Department of Public Safety to complete this substantial request from myself.”

Gardner officially resigned her position on March 12.

“As Town manager, I will always be as transparent as possible when the time comes to do so,” Martin stated. “I hope that now that this has concluded, the answers that I was seeking along with everyone else, rightfully so and generally with good intentions, can now move forward.”

As of press time, Gardner was not available for comment.

