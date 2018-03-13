Simbric returns to Camp Verde School Board

CAMP VERDE – Nearly two years ago, then 72-year-old Bob Simbric announced his retirement from Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board.

Tuesday, Simbric returns to the board, as replacement for Christine Schneider, who resigned on Feb. 14.

Simbric is one of four candidates who Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter interviewed Friday, March 9 at the district’s office.

Carter also interviewed Yavapai-Apache Nation substance abuse counselor Cora-lei Marquez, former Camp Verde Town Council member Carol German and former Camp Verde Unified instructor Steve Darby.

Before he selected Simbric, Carter followed up his interviews by speaking individually with each of the elected members of the district’s governing board, as well as members of the school administration.

Carter also considered community feedback before making his selection, he stated in a press release.

This will be Simbric’s fifth stint on the Camp Verde school board. Simbric, who was first elected to CVUSD in 1980, served from 1981-1988, then from 1996-2000, 2002-2008 and finally from 2012 until May 2016.

In the press release, Superintendent Carter stated that the Camp Verde community should be “well pleased with the quality and diversity of the four individuals who submitted their names for consideration.

“I hope they all run for the seat in the November 2018 election cycle,” Carter also stated. “The voters will have a difficult decision to make.”

A long-time pharmacist with Camp Verde’s CVS, Simbric graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy.

Simbric has lived in the district for more than four decades and is married to a nurse at the Verde Valley Medical Center, with five grown children and several grandchildren.

Simbric, who was sworn in on Monday by Carter, will be ceremonially sworn in by the Camp Verde school board on Tuesday, just before the board’s March meeting.

Simbric’s appointment is good until Dec. 31. Simbric’s seat on the school board, as well as the seats of board member Kitty McDowell and board president Tim Roth, will be decided by election in November.

Simbric said Tuesday morning that is not certain whether he would seek election in November. For now, he said his priority is to “give balance to the changes and to fill a spot.”

“To be there to help things run as long as possible,” Simbric said. “Though I may put my hat in there” to run in November.

